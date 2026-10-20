Mavericks Emerging As Favorites to Sign Recent First-Round Pick, National Champion

The Dallas Mavericks opened a two-way roster spot over the weekend by waiving sharpshooter John Poulakidas. While many fans were surprised by the move, the Mavericks may be able to upgrade on the spot.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as "a leading contender" to sign Walter Clayton Jr., who was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend. He still has to clear waivers, which would be on Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST.

Clayton was the 18th overall pick just a year ago by the Washington Wizards, but was traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night. Midway through his rookie season, he was included in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, which sent him to Memphis.

In his rookie season, Clayton averaged 7.8 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 2.0 RPG while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.7% from three. In his four preseason games this year, Clayton averaged 5.0 PPG.

Dallas currently has a full 15 standard contracts but also an open two-way roster spot after its recent release of John Poulakidas.



I'm told Dusty May has a pre-existing relationship with Clayton after recruiting him in college. Clayton must clear waivers Wednesday at 5 PM ET. https://t.co/CQDiS691f5 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2026

It has been a quick fall from grace for Clayton, who was the primary engine of the Florida Gators' national championship-winning team in 2025. He was a consensus All-American his senior season, averaging 18.3 PPG for the Gators, and won the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player award in that championship run.

Given that the Mavericks still have a huge need in the backcourt, this would be a worthy gamble. It would be surprising if they waived someone from the main roster to make room for him, but he's absolutely worth a two-way spot.

Dusty May recruited Clayton in college, but his son, Jack, was a walk-on at Florida and played with Clayton in the 2023-24 season. Jack is now a video coordinator for the Mavs, so there are some connections already.

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) speaks to members of the Media at Memphis Grizzlies media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Team Chasing Walter Clayton

According to Stein, the Sacramento Kings are another team interested in signing Clayton and even tried to trade for him, but Stein made it clear that he is likely to land with Dallas if he clears waivers.

The Kings could always claim him off waivers, and they do have an open roster spot and a need for playmaking after Ben Simmons tore his Achilles, but the way Stein is talking makes that seem unlikely.

If the Mavericks are able to add Clayton on a two-way, it would be another boost to a backcourt that gets Kyrie Irving back from injury.

They also drafted Sergio De Larrea and traded for Marcus Sasser this offseason.

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