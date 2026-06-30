Dallas Mavericks Emerging as Trade Suitors For Detroit Pistons Guard

NBA's free agency officially starts tonight, as teams can begin negotiating with free agents starting at 5 p.m. CST. A lot of teams are making trades around the margins to get tax-compliant while also trying to improve.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of just a few teams that haven't made any trades for players this offseason, despite a lot of rumors saying they would be active in shopping veterans.

While rumors swirl around P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Klay Thompson, someone they could trade for has emerged.

NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks "have emerged [as] a leading suitor to acquire Detroit's Marcus Sasser via trade."

The Mavericks have emerged a leading suitor to acquire Detroit's Marcus Sasser via trade, league sources tell @TheSteinLine.



More NBA Intel from @JakeLFischer and me: https://t.co/K2otdALX1K — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2026

Marcus Sasser played in just 38 games in his third season in the NBA, averaging 5.2 PPG. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, for which his team option has already been picked up.

It wasn't that long ago that Sasser was a promising prospect, as he averaged 8.3 PPG and 3.3 APG in his rookie year. He's a former first-round pick out of Houston, was born in Dallas, and has shot above 37% from three in each season of his career.

The Mavericks are seeking more depth in the backcourt and more shooting, and Sasser is young enough to still develop into something. This would be an intriguing upside swing if the Mavericks do trade for Sasser.

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) passes in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would Trade for Marcus Sasser Look Like?

There are a few different avenues that the Dallas Mavericks could explore to acquire Marcus Sasser.

The one that was initially reported by Stein involved a trade exception from sending Jaden Hardy to the Washington Wizards, but because the Mavs got AJ Johnson in that trade, that exception isn't large enough to fit Sasser's $5 million contract.

They do have the larger trade exception from sending out Anthony Davis, but they could use that on a different bloated contract.

If it's just acquiring Sasser into an exception, the Pistons would need to send at least a second-round pick or two to convince the Mavs to do it.

Otherwise, Sasser could be part of a larger trader. The Pistons are going through contract disputes with Jalen Duren, and it seems like he won't be back. They just dealt Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, so they need some center play.

Could Daniel Gafford be sent to the Pistons in exchange for Sasser, Caris LeVert, and a handful of second-round picks? That could make sense for all sides, as the Pistons own two seconds from the Mavs from the Tim Hardaway Jr. salary dump two offseasons ago, they need center play, it would save the Pistons a few million in salary, and LeVert and Sasser would be on expiring deals for the Mavs.

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