Mavericks Staying Patient On Klay Thompson Buyout Amid Heat, Lakers Interest

The major NBA offseason milestones are behind the Dallas Mavericks.

At this stage, free agency, the NBA Draft, and summer league have concluded, and the Mavericks are beginning to gear up for training camp.

Dallas has utilized multiple avenues to shift its roster over the last few months, but that doesn't mean the decisions are done. The Mavericks still have to move on from at least one more player, with 16 currently under contract for the 2026-27 season.

Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson is a potential buyout candidate, but the franchise doesn't appear willing to move on from him for free.

Mavericks Not Rushing Klay Thompson Buyout Decision With Other Teams Interested

Mar 27, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks up the court during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Dallas isn't rushing to finalize a buyout with Thompson. There's no incentive to speed up the process with other teams interested, providing the Mavericks with the possibility of netting an asset or two for an expiring contract.

"To this point, Dallas has not been looking to find a buyout agreement with Klay Thompson," Fischer said.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat both have some sort of interest in acquiring Thompson.

In the event of a trade, Dallas would be looking to take on draft picks, rather than adding more bodies to the roster.

"The Mavericks have been very resistant, to my understanding, of actually moving forward and agreeing to a buyout with Klay Thompson," Fischer said. "They believe this market that's shaping up for him, the fact that there is some LA interest, the fact that there is Miami interest, there's probably other places that have interest in Klay Thompson as well."

Obviously, a big reason Thompson originally signed with the Mavericks two years ago was the opportunity to play alongside Doncic. A few months later, Doncic was traded before the two could really share the court together consistently.

On the other hand, the Heat remain in search of quality pieces to add around blockbuster trade acquisition Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thompson would provide Miami with a proven option who can stretch the floor, along with bringing championship experience to the franchise.

Since the end of the season, Thompson has known that his future in Dallas was up in the air.

"That's a hard hitter," Thompson said in April. "I'm not sure. I mean, I'm under contract, so I do [expect to be in Dallas], but I've definitely learned during my time in Dallas things can change on a dime. I'm just here to have a great time and put my best forward, and that's all you can do."

In his second season with the Mavericks, Thompson primarily came off the bench.

The 36-year-old shot a career low from the field (39.3%), three-point range (38.3%), and the free-throw line (76.6%). The decrease in playing time led to his averages dropping across the board.

It's worth noting that Thompson's three-point percentage still ranked second on the Mavericks behind Max Christie (40.4%).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.