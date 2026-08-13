Dallas Mavericks 2026-27 Schedule Breakdown, Biggest Matchups, & More

The full 2026-27 regular season schedule has been revealed for the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA. We already knew the NBA Cup Group Play games, as well as the holiday and big opening-week games.

Of that, the Mavericks only had games announced for their NBA Cup schedule and a game on Presidents' Day against the Philadelphia 76ers. That left 77 games still to be revealed for the Mavs

At 2 p.m. EST, we got our full schedule, so go ahead and start buying your tickets now. Here is a look at the full schedule.

2026-27 Dallas Mavericks schedule | NBA

2026-27 Dallas Mavericks Schedule Breakdown

The Mavericks will open the season on the road on October 21st against the Houston Rockets. This breaks a three-year run of starting the season against the San Antonio Spurs.

They will play 21 nationally televised games and have 15 back-to-backs this year.

Their longest home stand is just four games, which will happen twice, and that will come from February 6th to February 9th, and March 9th to March 15th.

Their longest road stretch is five games, against the OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves, and that will come from March 17th to March 24th.

Their toughest stretch of games will be from that five-game road stretch, but the first six games of the season are no walk in the park either: at Houston, at Indiana, vs. San Antonio, at Miami, vs. OKC, and vs. Houston.

The season will conclude on April 11th against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Some other notable games will come against Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards at home on March 11th and on the road on March 28th, and Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers on February 28th (home, also Doncic's birthday), March 21st (road), and April 6th (road).

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Expected Season Outcome

The Dallas Mavericks had high expectations entering last season with Anthony Davis, rookie Cooper Flagg, and hoping that Kyrie Irving would be returning soon. That didn't happen, as Irving missed the entire season, Davis was banged up and eventually traded, and that left Flagg to carry the team to just 26 wins.

Entering this season, people aren't as high on the Mavericks. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mavericks at just 32.5 wins, which would only be a 6.5-win improvement from last season.

Getting Irving back, even if he only plays 55-60 games, should help them turn a lot of games around. No one played in more clutch games than the Mavericks last year, and Irving is one of the most clutch players in the NBA.

Dereck Lively II should also be back after playing in only 7 games last year. Even if he only plays 40 games, that's a big improvement from last year.

Dallas has added more shooting and youth, a new head coach, and a new front office. While competing for a playoff spot may be a stretch, they should be in the Play-In race, at least.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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