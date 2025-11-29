Mavericks get NBA schedule update that will hurt their tanking odds
In this story:
The Dallas Mavericks are officially not advancing in the NBA Cup after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the final game of Group B play.
The Mavs finished group play with a 1-3 record, giving them a fourth-place finish. They placed behind the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and group winner Lakers, who will play the San Antonio Spurs in the quarterfinals on Dec. 10.
For the 22 teams that did not qualify for the quarterfinals, the league has given them two games each to complete their 82-game schedule since the rest of the tournament (apart from the championship) counts towards the regular season. The Mavs will face off against the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz in their two games.
Nets vs. Mavericks
The Mavs get a winnable home game against the Nets, who are off to a 3-15 start this season. Despite their record, the Nets are a hard team to go up against because they compete night in and night out under head coach Jordi Fernandez.
The Nets have won all of their games this season on the road, so perhaps that will give Brooklyn a better chance to beat Dallas.
Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT at the American Airlines Center.
READ MORE: Mavericks, Lakers could make another trade after Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis swap
Mavericks vs. Jazz
The Mavs will then go to Salt Lake City to take on the Jazz for the first time this season. Utah has also struggled, going 6-12 through 18 games.
The Jazz are fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot this season with Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George leading the way. This should be an intriguing matchup for the Mavs.
Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. CT inside the Delta Center.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg's first game against Lakers, Luka Doncic, is 'another game'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter
More Dallas Mavericks News
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener