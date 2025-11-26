Mavericks, Lakers could make another trade after Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis swap

The Dallas Mavericks are still shaking their heads nearly 10 months after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, a trade between the Lakers and Mavericks could make sense again, this time in a deal that benefits Dallas a little more. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Daniel Gafford to the Lakers for Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and a 2031 first-round pick (top-three protected).

"Gafford's low-maintenance, rim-running style would be perfect for the Purple and Gold. Deandre Ayton has had his moments in L.A., but he's less than an ideal stylistic fit. Gafford is the opposite. His willingness to consistently set screens and explode downhill would quickly make him the preferred pick-and-roll partner for Dončić, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James," Buckley wrote.

"If Dallas is ready to reset the roster around top pick Cooper Flagg—and you'd figure there'd be urgency to do so, since the Mavs have already ceded control of their first-round picks from 2027 through 2030—this trade package would help fuel that process. The lightly-protected future first would drive most of the appeal, but Vanderbilt is a helpful, versatile defender, and Knecht is, at least in theory, a 24-year-old sharpshooter."

Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford dunks the ball past New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gafford linked to Lakers in deal

The Mavs getting a young player in Knecht in return could give the team another forward to work alongside Cooper Flagg, which is ultimately what makes this deal one to ponder for Dallas.

Getting Gafford out of Dallas will clear up the logjam in the frontcourt and give the Mavericks more balance to work with on the roster.

The Mavericks return to the court to take on the Lakers in their final NBA Cup game of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. CT inside Crypto.com Arena.

