Do Mavericks Have Trade Lined Up With OKC Thunder in 2026 NBA Draft?

Just one day remains before the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, and rumors about what the Dallas Mavericks could do are running rampant. They currently hold the 9th, 30th, and 48th overall picks, but they could move up or down the board as they see fit.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported late Sunday night that the Mavericks have discussed a trade, where the Mavericks would send out the 9th pick while bringing back the 12th and 17th picks. There would likely be a player attached, too, as the Thunder are looking to shed salary to save them from the tax apron. Isaiah Joe seems to be an ideal candidate.

If the Thunder were to combine their picks and trade up, it would actually save them money, which is something they need to do. They're looking to get out of the second apron, and they've already traded Aaron Wiggins and declined Kenrich Williams' team option.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are looking to add more first-round picks. They don't control their first-round picks again until 2031, so any additional compensation they can add to surround Cooper Flagg with young talent has to be explored. Everything is about building the team around him.

If the Mavericks are able to pull off this trade with the Thunder, that would give them two picks in the top 20, and it's a very talented draft class. They would be able to add two rotation players, at least, in that situation. Obviously, they'd only trade down if there's not a player they're in love with at 9.

Sep 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors vice chairman and team president Masai Ujiri talks to the media during media day at Scotiabank Area. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

What Players Could the Mavericks Target If They Trade Down?

There are plenty of talented players projected to go in the middle of the first round. The Mavericks have been heavily connected with Arizona guard Brayden Burries, as almost every mock draft you'll find links the Mavs to Burries. According to reports, Burries has even declined other draft workouts in an effort to hopefully fall to the Mavericks.

If the Mavericks trade back, there's no guarantee Burries would be there with the 12th pick. However, someone like Labaron Philon could be there, and I think he's just as talented as any guard in this class. They could end up with him and another talented player at 17.

The Mavericks will have plenty of options in this draft. Masai Ujiri has never been one to trade up and down a draft board, but they're going to remake this roster in a big way.

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