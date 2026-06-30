Mavericks Make Important Roster Decisions On Two Young Players

The Dallas Mavericks have stayed busy throughout the offseason, making a variety of moves such as hiring Masai Ujiri as team president and bringing in Dusty May from Michigan to serve as head coach.

As much as the Mavericks have failed on the court the last two seasons, the franchise is demonstrating that there's a new regime in town.

With free agency on the horizon, more changes are likely coming for the Mavericks.

Obviously, there's a clear focus on building around Cooper Flagg and empowering him with the necessary pieces to succeed.

Dallas made a pair of notable moves to kick off the week.

Mavericks Exercise Team Option On Promising Guard Ryan Nembhard

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) with forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Mavericks announced that they were exercising their team option on second-year guard Ryan Nembhard's contract. Nembhard is under contract for $2.150 million for the 2026-27 campaign, currently making him the cheapest member of the roster.

That's obviously a bargain for Dallas, considering Nembhard's quick ascension from undrafted rookie to rotation player. He's a young prospect that the Mavericks are probably looking to lock down long-term.

With Kyrie Irving expected to return at the beginning of next season, the Mavericks have capable options at point guard along the starting lineup and second unit.

Nembhard averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game in his first season in the league. He scored 10+ points in 11 outings, including a career-high 28 points, 10 assists, and 3 rebounds in a 131-121 victory against the Denver Nuggets on December 1.

In his final appearance of the season, Nembhard set a Mavericks rookie record with a whopping 23 assists, the second-most in franchise history. The effort guided Dallas to a 149-128 win over the Chicago Bulls on April 12.

Nembhard plans to play for the Mavericks at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas after tending to his duties with Team Canada.

Moussa Cisse Earns Qualifying Offer From Dallas

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The future is slightly less certain with rising second-year big man Moussa Cisse, though it does appear the Mavericks have plans in the cards to keep him around.

According to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis, Dallas chose to extend a qualifying offer to Cisse. The move makes Cisse a restricted free agent, which means the Mavericks will have the right to match any contract he receives from another team.

Barring an unlikely payday, Cisse could be back in Dallas on a longer standard deal.

Cisse landed with the Mavericks as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NBA Draft, eventually agreeing to a two-way contract.

The 23-year-old displayed intriguing potential as a rookie, averaging 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 38 appearances. Cisse recorded 2+ blocks in 13 games.

Cisse's presence might be important with the futures of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II anything but certain.

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