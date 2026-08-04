Mavericks' Klay Thompson Claps Back At Rockets' Kevin Durant

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant used to be teammates on the Golden State Warriors, but now that they've moved on to other destinations, they may not be so friendly.

The Philadelphia 76ers have formed a new "super team" with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid. Because it's the offseason and no one has anything better to talk about, people have started to compare this 76ers team with the Warriors dynasty when Durant joined them.

Durant, who is now a member of the Houston Rockets, believes it's not even close... in favor of the 76ers. "ain't close, lmao," Durant said in an Instagram comment. "Joel, MVP recently. Jaylen Brown, recent Finals MVP, Tyrese Maxey, All-Star the last 3 years. We all know what Bron does. Klay Thompson, never a MVP candidate in nothing, 22 PPG. Draymond 14 PPG, 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Steph a MVP just like Joel was. I don't get how the Warriors team is better on paper."

KD: “Klay Thompson, never a MVP in nothing, 22 PPG.”



KLAY: “Aye man, you good? What you using my full government for?” pic.twitter.com/Xp64dBYPxq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 4, 2026

Klay Thompson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, tagged Durant in his Instagram story with that comment and said, “Aye man, you good? What you using my full government [name] for?”

At the end of the day, this is just petty offseason drama, but the history between the two players and the rivalry between the Mavericks and the Rockets make it a little more interesting.

For the record, Durant is completely wrong. That Warriors team is probably the best team we'll ever see assembled. Even if Draymond wasn't a great scorer, he was an elite defender and a good facilitator.

Thompson was a five-time All-Star and is one of the four greatest shooters in NBA history. To discount that is a little disingenuous by Durant.

The 76ers team could be good, but they have to deal with a lot of different variables, including Joel Embiid's health. He hasn't played more than 39 games in each of the last three seasons. LeBron James is 41 years old. Jaylen Brown was somewhat unhappy about being a second option in Boston, and now he's a third or fourth option? That could end poorly.

Jun 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klay Thompson Could Be On His Way Out of Dallas

Apart from this drama, Klay Thompson's future with the Mavericks is up in the air.

Thompson is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him just short of $17.5 million, and he wants to be contending for a championship. The Mavericks aren't contenders right now.

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as options, but they seem more interested if he's bought out rather than a trade.

It's probably safe to say that Thompson wouldn't be interested in teaming back up with Kevin Durant on the Rockets, though, if he's able to shake free from the Mavs.

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