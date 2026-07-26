Acquiring Mavericks' Klay Thompson is Miami Heat's 'Priority'

LeBron James spurned a return to South Beach in order to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for what is likely to be the final chapter of his career.

Now that LeBron James has made his decision, other dominoes are expected to fall around the league, as many teams were waiting to see what James would do and what moves would be attached to it.

The Miami Heat are looking at what to do next after missing on James, and it seems their sights are fully on Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"Thompson remains the Heat priority, even though there’s no indication when or if he will shake free from Dallas," Jackson wrote.

"...Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein has said Dallas prefers to trade him than buy him out, and there’s no viable trade option with the Heat that has come to light. Miami’s continued interest in Thompson could be based on optimism that he will become available, but that’s unclear."

Miami desperately needs more shooting around their frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. They signed former Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason, who will be wearing his father's retired number, but they need more than that.

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) gestures after scoring during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Mavericks and Heat Can Work Out Klay Thompson Swap

The Mavericks have no reason to buy Klay Thompson's contract out. They're below the tax line, so unless Thompson goes to the front office and asks for a buyout at a steep discount, they're going to explore trade options.

I built a three-team trade idea earlier in the week that was met with a lot of both love and hatred, but the main details were Klay Thompson to the Heat, Nikola Jovic and Daniel Gafford to the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jordan Poole to the Mavericks.

That would consolidate the roster, get off a long-term salary in Gafford, and give them a large expiring contract that they could either flip again at the deadline or just let expire for free agency next year.

Jovic for Thompson works for the salary, but the Mavericks likely have no desire to take on Jovic's contract, even if the Heat included minor draft capital. Maybe they could give up a first-round pick swap, but how valuable would that be unless it's a pick in the 2030s?

If they could find a third team to take on that salary, such as the Pelicans, then they could start to get the gears turning.

Otherwise, Thompson may remain a Maverick until his contract expires.

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