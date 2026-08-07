Dallas Mavericks Offer Insane Package for a Cooper Flagg Trading Card

The chase for one of the most desired cards is on.

Topps released its 1/1 Debut Patch Autograph card from Cooper Flagg's debut with the Dallas Mavericks, a game in which he had 10 points and 10 rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs.

The card features the debut patch that was placed on that jersey, and was placed in Topps' Chrome Update set that dropped on Thursday. It is expected to be one of the most highly sought-after cards in history.

A similar version was released last year for star Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and it sold at auction for $1.1 million.

Geoff Wilson, founder of Sports Card Investor, believes the card would be worth at least $1.5 million. In preparation for that, the Dallas Mavericks have offered the house in order to be the ones to get the card.

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks revealed that they were willing to hand out a package of two premium lower-level season tickets for 32 years, a signed jersey from Cooper Flagg, postgame photos with Flagg, a photoshoot with Flagg's Rookie of the Year trophy and 2011 NBA championship trophy, a VIP tour of the practice facility, a meet-and-greet with the team, a "private basketball experience for up to 10 guests at the American Airlines Center, and a road trip experience to see the Mavericks play the Boston Celtics, which includes airfare, hotel, and tickets.

It's quite the offer, but how much it's worth would depend on just how premium those tickets are. The Pirates offered something similar for the Skenes card, but it went to auction instead.

WANTED: THE ONE OF ONE.



The Cooper Flagg Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card is officially out there.



If you have it, we want it. Claim the bounty. Good luck! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/5CFPTQSyfc — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 6, 2026

Jokes are out there that the Mavericks are offering more for a trading card than they got back for Luka Doncic, or that fans wouldn't do it without a guarantee that they wouldn't trade Flagg, but the chase for this card will be tremendous.

Whether somebody takes the offer or not will be fascinating to watch.

More Proof of Cooper Flagg's Rising Star

Cooper Flagg was the obvious first pick a year ago and still outperformed expectations, joining Michael Jordan as the only rookies to lead their teams in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

That gave Cooper Flagg a close Rookie of the Year win over his college teammate, Kon Knueppel, who led the NBA in three-pointers made.

It was a sensational rookie class, but Flagg is still the star of the class.

Flagg will want the Mavericks to be a lot more competitive this season, though. He's not used to going 26-56, but the return of Kyrie Irving should put the Mavs at least in the postseason race.

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