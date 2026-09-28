Mavericks Players, Coach Dusty May Ready to See Kyrie Irving Scare Other Teams

Kyrie Irving is back from injury and ready to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with head coach Dusty May saying he looks as 100% as it gets in training camp.

That'll be a big boost for a Mavericks team that really struggled to find any consistent offensive creation last season, which was one of the worst seasons in recent team memory.

It has been far too long since people could enjoy watching Kyrie Irving handle the basketball, and it's something the Mavericks are looking forward to.

"He looks the same Kyrie as we all know. He's going to be himself, we all know how hard he works... I'm just as excited as you are to see him. I can't wait for other teams to go out there and try to guard him. That's my favorite, seeing [unknown] get scared trying to guard him," Mavericks forward P.J. Washington said during media day on Friday,

PJ Washington on Kyrie Irving:



"He looks the same Kyrie as we all know. I can't wait for other teams to go out there and try to guard him. That's my favorite, seeing get scared trying to guard him" https://t.co/QCzDLTOYQH pic.twitter.com/a2KPuEYUBq — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 25, 2026

Everyone is excited to see Irving back because of his incredible ability with the ball in his hands, paired with his shot-making. There's a reason people call him the most skilled player of all time.

Naji Marshall echoed a lot of Washington's sentiments.

"Kai is Kai. I'm glad to see him healthy, moving the same, hitting shots the same, still better than everybody in the gym. It's no real difference, I'm so happy he's back," Marshall said.

Dusty May Wants to be Authentic With Kyrie Irving

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May knows that Kyrie Irving is a special player, and he's been singing his praises all offseason, even comparing an Irving workout to a Picasso painting.

With how experienced Irving is in the NBA, May's aware that there may not be a lot to teach the star guard, but he still wants to be authentic for the right moments.

"I think me being my authentic self is the best way to get buy-in from any player. And it’s a partnership. Kyrie has seen and done as much as just about anyone in the association," May said. "And so I would expect that I’m only going to coach him when I’m able to add value instead of just trying to just say things and do things, because I anticipate he’ll be able to see directly through that.”

This is going to be a fascinating season for the Mavericks, which will be drenched in trade rumors for Irving unless they play strong out of the gate.

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