Dallas Mavericks Reportedly 'Open' to Trading 3 High-Priced Veterans

The NBA is about to be in its busiest transactional period. The 2026 NBA Draft is just a week and a half away, with free agency opening soon after that. As teams look to duck tax aprons while still improving their rosters, front office executives will have to get creative on moves they make.

Masai Ujiri has taken over as the team president for the Dallas Mavericks, and they're coming off one of their worst seasons since 2000. Ujiri's teams have almost always been competitive, and the Mavericks are a long way away from that. Because he has no attachment to any of these players being in Dallas, it's a little easier for him to make moves that need to be made.

NBA insider Marc Stein released a long line of trade intel around the NBA on Friday night, where he revealed that there are three veterans that the Mavericks could be looking to move.

"Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, as we speak, are the veterans that the Mavericks are seen as most open to trading ... with Thompson drawing particular notice now that he's entering the final season of his current contract valued at $17.5 million in 2026-27," Stein wrote.

As mentioned, Thompson is entering the final year of his deal, which could make him a valuable commodity around the NBA. Teams want expiring contracts. Daniel Gafford is entering the first year of a three-year, $54 million extension, while P.J. Washington is entering the first year of a four-year, $88 million extension.

The Mavericks had chances to trade Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline, but after sending out a lot of future money in the Anthony Davis trade, they decided it wasn't as necessary unless they could get a first-round pick. That offer never came, and with the new lottery rules, it may be even harder to acquire first-round picks.

Mar 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Who Is Likelier to Be Traded: Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, or Daniel Gafford?

Of the three names listed, Klay Thompson feels the likeliest to not be on the Mavericks next year, but maybe not in a trade. While teams do value expiring contracts, it's a high number, and he's not getting any younger.

A lot of teams are looking for a rim-running center like Daniel Gafford, and everyone could use a versatile wing like P.J. Washington. They helped turn the Mavericks into title contenders when they were traded to Dallas, and they could do the same for another organization. Gafford's number seems easier to move, though.

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