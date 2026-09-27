Mavericks Have Started Contract Extension Talks With Sharpshooting Guard

It's a new era for the Dallas Mavericks, as they have an entirely new front office and coaching staff, something a lot of fans are already grateful for.

The new management seems to have a lot of respect for the fanbase, but also for every player in its organization, as team president Masai Ujiri is one of the most respected men in the NBA, and he's trying to quickly rebuild this team's culture.

They've already handed out one extension this offseason, re-signing Naji Marshall to a three-year, $51.8 million extension. It did come across as slightly expensive, but Marshall is a valuable role player who can defend multiple positions, which is coveted in the NBA.

The next extension might be the last remaining piece from the Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers: Max Christie.

Christie is coming off a career year where he averaged 12.3 PPG while shooting 40.4% from three on nearly six attempts per game. He has always been a strong shooter, but the previous coaching staff really wanted him to shoot the ball more, which is what we finally saw last season.

Although Christie still has two seasons remaining on his contract, he has a player option worth $8.9 million that he could opt out of.

If Christie were to hit the open market, it seems likely that he would earn more than that. 6'5" wings that shoot the three well and are at least capable defenders don't grow on trees, so if the Mavericks intend to keep him, it would make sense to extend him now.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (0) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Christie Says Contract Negotiations Have Started

During the Mavericks' media day on Friday, Max Christie admitted that dialogue has started about a new contract with the Mavericks.

"There's been some dialogue, but to be honest, it's not really something I'm focused on to keep it 100. I'm really focused on this season and just playing the best basketball that I can and continuing to help this team win," Christie said. "Extensions, if they happen, they happen; if they don't, they don't. I'm not really worried about that, to be honest, so I just want to help this team win."

The Mavericks were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA last season, but Christie was one of the few who provided a boost in that department.

They made a concerted effort to add more shooting this offseason, especially in the backcourt, by bringing in Tarik Biberovic and Zaccharie Risacher. If either of them proves to be a high-level shooter, that could make Christie's role a little redundant, but he's certainly worth extending if it's in the $12 million range per year.

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