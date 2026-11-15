Dallas Mavericks Starter Exits Cavaliers Game With Shoulder Injury

The Dallas Mavericks have suffered horrendous losses two games in a row, losing by 39 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, then followed it up with a 10-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, even though the Cavs sat James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

It was a bad defensive performance, and that was even before Daniel Gafford left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury when trying to get in position for a rebound.

Gafford went to the tunnel real quick while the play was reviewed for a flagrant, he came out to shoot the free throws, then labored through the next few possessions until there was a dead ball so he could leave the game.

Thomas Bryant unintentionally elbows Daniel Gafford in the face, and Gafford goes down with a shoulder injury.

Gafford tries to play through it, but eventually goes to the locker room 30 seconds later.

He did not return.



With replays. pic.twitter.com/EZicVI2CUZ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 15, 2026

Gafford would be ruled out for the game soon after, and it seems unlikely that he'll play in the second leg of the back-to-back against the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.

After being great against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, finishing with 18 points and 3 blocks, Gafford had a rough couple of games against the Cavaliers and Timberwolves. Minnesota finished with 74 points in the paint on Thursday, and while that isn't all on Gafford, it certainly isn't a great look.

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) walks to the locker room with an apparent injury in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Can Fill in For Daniel Gafford?

Assuming that Daniel Gafford isn't able to go on Sunday against the Celtics, that would be another hit to the frontcourt.

Dereck Lively II has yet to play this season as he recovers from foot surgery, but we're closing in on the one-year mark since the procedure. No timetable has been provided for his possible return.

Santi Aldama recently returned to the lineup after having a knee procedure in March, and he's been effective, even if you can tell he's rusty. His floor spacing has been a real difference-maker in the frontcourt.

Aldama isn't the greatest rebounder, though, so he's best served as a power forward right now.

Morez Johnson Jr. has been playing through shin splints all season, and while some thought he'd be a power forward, he's played at center to start this season because of his limited offensive game. He sat on the second night of a back-to-back against the Pacers earlier in the week, so it will be interesting to see what they do with him in this game.

The other option, outside of small-ball with P.J. Washington, is Moussa Cisse, but it's clear that the coaching staff doesn't trust him with real minutes.

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