Dallas Mavericks Strangely High on Early 2026-27 NBA Title Odds

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the worst teams in the NBA this year, finishing with a 26-56 record. They weren't necessarily rewarded for all of that losing, falling to the 9th pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, but it's still a very talented draft class.

Dallas has also seen a lot of upheaval this offseason. Masai Ujiri has stepped in as the team president, hiring Mike Schmitz to be the general manager. Since then, they've fired Jason Kidd as the head coach, which came as a little bit of a surprise.

A big reason why the Mavs were as bad as they were throughout the season was injuries. Kyrie Irving missed the entire season recovering from a torn ACL. Anthony Davis was in and out of the lineup before he was traded to the Washington Wizards, playing just 20 games. Dereck Lively II only played in 7 games before needing season-ending foot surgery. Daniel Gafford sprained his ankle in training camp, which lingered throughout the season.

The hope is that getting Irving and Lively back, a second-year jump from Cooper Flagg, and adding another lottery pick to that bunch can make them a more competitive team. But just how competitive could that jump be?

DraftKings released their early 2027 title odds, having the Mavericks at +7500 to win the championship next season, which is the 16th-highest odds. That may not sound all that high, but they were tied for the 7th-worst record in the NBA this year, and they're ahead of playoff teams such as the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks. That seems awfully high considering how we saw the season play out.

Overall, the Mavericks have the 9th-highest odds in the Western Conference, which does feel a little more valid. The Mavericks feel destined to be a Play-In team next season, but they shouldn't have higher title odds than Atlanta or Orlando.

Sep 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors vice chairman and team president Masai Ujiri talks to the media during media day at Scotiabank Area. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Is There Any World the Mavericks Have a Chance to Win 2027 NBA Championship?

It would be pretty shocking if the Dallas Mavericks were in contention for the championship next season. That would take Kyrie Irving returning to a better form than we saw him in, Dereck Lively II being healthy, Cooper Flagg taking a big jump, the rookie they draft in the lottery being a good player right away, and plenty of other things breaking the Mavericks' way.

That feels like way too much to ask. Making the Play-In seems like a reasonable expectation for next season, but we still have to see who they hire as coach, who they draft, and what they do in free agency.

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