New Mavericks GM Sees Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg as 'Match Made in Heaven'

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of decisions to make this offseason for the franchise's future. New team president Masai Ujiri has already said that every decision they make will have the future in mind, and that has people wondering if they would be open to trading Kyrie Irving.

HoopsHype reported over the weekend that rival executives are questioning the fit of Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving together. Multiple people have reported that several contending teams are expected to inquire about Irving's availability. Masai Ujiri has already said that he wants to see Irving on the team next year, but anything could change.

The team's new general manager, Mike Schmitz, has also provided his stance on Kyrie Irving, and his thoughts seem to echo Ujiri's.

“Having a magician with the ball like that who can pass, dribble, shoot, and someone with the connective qualities of Cooper. It’s a match made in Heaven,” Schmitz said, via HoopsHype.

As of now, the two lead decision makers for the Mavericks are singing the same tune. Kyrie Irving has found a home in Dallas, and the fanbase loves him, so it makes sense that they would want to make it work, even if Irving is 34 years old coming off an ACL injury.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Could the Mavericks Be Trying to Boost Kyrie Irving's Value?

There is always the chance that the Mavs are trying to do this to raise the asking price for Irving. Everyone is aware that they would like to restock their draft capital for the next few years, but the belief is that teams will want to hold onto picks more with the new lottery changes coming.

If there is a way for the Mavericks to obtain multiple first-round picks for Irving, they need to consider it. Irving is a tremendous talent, but he's only going to play at a high level for so long, and there's no guarantee he bounces back to form after this injury.

ESPN's Bobby Marks suggested that the Mavs are just trying to raise his price for better trade offers. They didn't give up a ton to get him, sending out Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick, and a couple of seconds. They should be able to get back more than that, even if he's a few years older, if they decide to move him.

Mavericks fans would prefer to see him stay, and it seems like Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz want to keep him, but we'll have to see if that's how it happens.

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