Mavericks' Top-10 Pick Highlighted For NBA Summer League Performance

The Dallas Mavericks concluded their 2026 NBA Summer League run with a 110-88 victory against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Dallas ended its time in Las Vegas with a 3-2 record, including three straight victories to cap off the action.

Obviously, the final scores weren't the most important aspect over the last week. Instead, the Mavericks wanted to see what some of their draft picks and younger players could bring to the table in expanded roles.

The experience was a positive one for a few members of the roster, including No. 9 overall pick and former Michigan star Morez Johnson Jr.

Morez Johnson Jr. Praised For NBA Summer League Stint

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Dallas Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Johnson Jr. only played in two games, he put his stamp on the action. Johnson Jr. led the Mavericks with 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game.

That included 27 points and 8 rebounds on 12/17 shooting, combined with elite defense and effort, in his summer league debut against the Golden State Warriors.

Johnson Jr.'s effort caught the attention of The Athletic's Sam Vecenie , who believes he could make an immediate impact as a rookie.

"Morez Johnson Jr. was outstanding for the Dallas Mavericks," Vecenie wrote. "His energy was superb, and he outworked everyone on the interior. His game looked like what it was expected to look like coming out of Michigan."

"He looks like an impact player as a rookie," Vecenie added. "The Mavericks should be extremely happy with how his touch around the rim looked against length."

Johnson Jr. shot 64% from the floor (16/25), 20% from three-point range (1/5), and 75% from the line (3/4). His energy and hustle, along with his ability around the rim, will give him an opportunity to earn early minutes on a Mavericks team in transition.

While he was sidelined due to calf soreness, Johnson Jr. should be fully ready to go when training camp rolls around.

Dallas still needs to figure out where exactly he fits on the court. Should Johnson Jr. be utilized as a wing or as a forward?

Luckily for the Mavericks, Johnson Jr. just spent a year playing for head coach Dusty May at Michigan. The last time the two were together, they won a national championship.

Who Did The Mavericks Select In The 2026 NBA Draft?

No. 9 - Morez Johnson, Forward, Michigan

No. 25 - Sergio De Larrea, Forward, Valencia Basket

No. 48 - Tobi Lawal, Forward, Virginia Tech

No. 56 - Vsevolod Ishchenko, Guard, Lokomotiv Kuban

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