Mavericks Veteran Changes Agents Ahead of Pivotal Offseason: Is a Trade Looming?

Since taking over the Dallas Mavericks, Masai Ujiri has made it clear that every decision they make moving forward will be about the future of the franchise. They have a generational 19-year-old superstar to build around in Cooper Flagg, and they want to make sure the roster around him is good enough for the long haul.

That could lead to Ujiri deciding to trade away veterans to add more draft capital, as after this season, the Mavs won't control their first-round pick until 2031. They have a few players who could help them restock their draft capital, including Naji Marshall.

Marshall is coming off the most productive season of his career, averaging 15.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 3.3 APG. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the other day that there was a lot of trade interest in Marshall at the trade deadline, but the Mavs decided to hold onto him anyway. Now that there's a new regime in place, their way of thinking could change.

Complicating matters is that Marshall is entering the last year of his deal, and it's a bargain, as he'll be making just $9.4 million. He'll likely be seeking a contract extension, but is that something the Mavs would entertain?

Marshall changed agency representation this week, parting ways with UNLTD Sports Group and signing with Ecos Sports. That likely signals that he's interested in that new contract, and he's made it known that he'd prefer that to be in Dallas. Masai Ujiri also likes his wings with strong defensive capabilities, and Marshall fits the bill. However, Marshall is 28 years old, and by the time the Mavs are ready to compete again, Marshall may be out of his prime.

Mavs F Naji Marshall has switched agencies to the “Ecos Group”



Naji is eligible for a new extension this summer, current deal expires at the end of this upcoming season



📸 ecos group IG pic.twitter.com/GLAG4XCzZP — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) May 21, 2026

What Could the Mavericks Get in Return for Naji Marshall?

Naji Marshall is an interesting archetype, as he's a 6'8" wing that can be a great defender, and he found a lot of success offensively in the paint. He's not a great shooter, and in a league that values 3&D wings now more than ever, that makes him a tough fit on a lot of teams.

However, teams do like bigger wings who can handle the ball, and that's exactly what Naji Marshall can be. He'll just need enough shooting around him to get the most out of his talents. Marshall also loves to protect the team's star, and that's something EVERY team values.

It's unclear what the Mavs could fetch in return for a player like Marshall. A first-round pick seems a little far-fetched, but they could likely get a handful of second-rounders. They just have to decide if that's worth it if they're not planning on re-signing him.

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