Masai Ujiri Addresses Kyrie Irving's Future With Mavericks After Jason Kidd's Dismissal

The Dallas Mavericks reached the decision to mutually part ways with head coach Jason Kidd on Tuesday, which comes late in the hiring process. They are the sixth team to throw their hat in the ring this offseason, and two of those teams have already made their hires.

That puts the Mavericks in a fascinating position. There should be a lot of intrigue in this job around the NBA, as everyone wants to coach Cooper Flagg, but Kyrie Irving should be a part of that consideration as well.

One of the many questions on everyone's mind once the news came out was about Kyrie Irving's future with the organization. He and Coach Kidd had a close relationship, which is why they were comfortable pulling the trigger on trading for Irving in 2023, despite his reputation at the time of the trade.

Since arriving in Dallas, Irving has been the consummate professional and a great leader, as he quickly became comfortable with the Mavs. A lot of that has to do with Kidd. Now that he's gone, does that change the plan for Irving's future?

Not according to Masai Ujiri, as he wants a coach that can get the most out of Irving.

"Kevin Durant once told me that there's only one Kyrie walking around in the world," Ujiri stated at a press conference on Wednesday. "I think we have to figure out a way, how Kyrie fits with our program. I've had those conversations with Kyrie, up till yesterday, and I think Kyrie will fit. There's a huge curiosity in our minds to see how Kyrie fits playing with Cooper Flagg. He's just that kind of incredible talent and player, and I think we owe this organization that... I think he has the ultimate respect for Jason Kidd... My goal is to put him in a place where he's successful here.”

Masai Ujiri speaks on the future of Kyrie Irving in Dallas after the departure of HC, Jason Kidd.



“Kevin Durant once told me that there's only one Kyrie Irving walking around in the world.



I think we have to figure out a way, how Kyrie fits with our program. I've had those… pic.twitter.com/pbpMdlmbjf — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) May 20, 2026

Kyrie Irving Still Looks to Be a Major Building Block for Mavericks

NBA insider Marc Stein reported late last night that teams will likely show interest in wanting to trade for Kyrie Irving, but unless an offer comes through that blows away Masai Ujiri, it seems unlikely that they'd consider it.

Kyrie Irving is a special talent, and the Mavericks badly need playmaking. Irving missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn ACL, and the hope is that having Irving back will help push the Mavs back into contention.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.