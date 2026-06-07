Mavericks' Veteran Not Caught Off Guard By Summer Overhaul

The Dallas Mavericks didn't waste much time making a major move following their final game of the 2025-26 NBA season. After failing to make the playoffs for the second straight year, the franchise decided to shake things up.

Less than a month after the conclusion of the campaign, the Mavericks hired longtime Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri as team president. Roughly two weeks later, Dallas fired head coach Jason Kidd, which was somewhat unexpected entering the offseason.

In his five seasons with the franchise, Kidd guided the Mavericks to two Western Conference Finals appearances and a trip to the NBA Finals in 2024.

While portions of the league and fanbase were shocked by the decision, one member of the Mavericks didn't reflect the same feeling.

Daniel Gafford Not Surprised By Mavericks Firing Jason Kidd

Mar 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas big man Daniel Gafford met with the media on Friday while appearing at a youth basketball camp.

Gafford has dealt with plenty of instability throughout his career. That will be no different next season as the veteran is preparing to play for his seventh different head coach in his eighth year in the league.

Add in the variety of moves that the Mavericks have made since acquiring Gafford, such as trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, and then dealing the latter for pennies earlier this year, and it's hard for much of anything to make the 27-year-old raise his eyebrows anymore.

“It is a business," Gafford said, per The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. "I’m not necessarily surprised when it comes to some of the things that he’s done with the organization because I’m pretty sure he already had that kind of in his back pocket whenever he got hired here."

"I’m just sitting back and watching from afar, watching from the background because these GMs. They have their own tactics, they have their own mindset coming into a new organization, and that's one thing that he's doing," Gafford added. "I’ve yet to get the chance to sit down and talk with [Ujiri], but he did make sure he called me, and we had a good conversation on the phone. I'm excited for the season."

It remains to be seen if Gafford remains with the Mavericks moving forward. Gafford is entering the first year of a three-year/$54.3 million extension, but injuries have limited his availability over the last two seasons. An ankle sprain and shoulder impingement derailed his most recent campaign, as he averaged 9.5 points per game, his lowest mark since 2022-23.

The decisions aren't over and one of the next dominoes to fall is whether the franchise decides to keep Gafford in Dallas or explore potential trades.

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