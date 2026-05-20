Did the Dallas Mavericks Make the Right Call by Parting Ways With Jason Kidd?

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday evening that they had decided to "mutually part ways" with head coach Jason Kidd, who went 205-205 across five seasons, leading the Mavs to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022, then an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.

The move comes after a big front office change, as Masai Ujiri is now the team president and Mike Schmitz is now the general manager. Ujiri and Kidd met multiple times over the last few weeks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, and they came to the decision to go their separate ways.

Kidd wanted some sort of say in basketball operations, but Governor Patrick Dumont let it be known months ago that he wouldn't be considered for it. That likely set Kidd on the path to depart the franchise, as he wasn't getting the role he really wanted. This also allows the opportunity for there to be complete alignment from the very top of the organization, which is something the Mavericks hadn't had.

Still, Kidd had some successful seasons as the coach of the Mavs. Was this the right move for the franchise?

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Letting Jason Kidd Go Was the Correct Decision

Jason Kidd was a frustrating coach at times, often throwing away regular-season games to throw out experimental lineups. That led to unnecessary losses, and while the regular season is long, it's too important to throw away.

The Mavericks made the playoffs twice in Kidd's five seasons, but they never won more than 52 games and were never higher than the 4th seed. Once they got into the playoffs, Kidd got the most out of his team, but only making the playoffs 40% of the time is very frustrating.

Kidd was great for some individual player development. Cooper Flagg took massive strides throughout the season because of Kidd's insistence on playing him at point guard. It didn't help the team win games, but it did help Flagg get comfortable handling the ball. That will help moving forward when he isn't the primary initiator anymore.

Coach Kidd also had a poor pulse on the fanbase. While coaches shouldn't listen to fans, they also shouldn't completely dismiss them. Kidd felt he was thrown in the fire by Nico Harrison after the Luka Doncic trade, but Kidd likely had some sort of say in that trade happening. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Kidd's frustrations with Doncic's conditioning were well known throughout the facility.

While that doesn't mean he outright demanded that Doncic be traded, it absolutely led to it, and it's no coincidence that the team has cratered since that trade. Wiping the slate clean is the best way to go for this franchise.

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