Mark Cuban Reacts to Dallas Mavericks Parting Ways With Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most surprising moves of the NBA offseason, as they parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd on Tuesday night. That ends a five-year tenure as the coach of the organization.

Dallas recently revamped its front office, hiring Masai Ujiri to be the team president and Mike Schmitz as the general manager. Ujiri has full autonomy to operate this team as he pleases, and after meeting with Kidd, the two sides decided to go their separate ways.

While there aren't any indications on which direction the franchise will lean yet, the move has been met with a lot of reaction and shock around the NBA. None was more surprised than Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban. He doesn't have a say in basketball operations anymore, so he's really nothing more than a glorified fan at this point. Still, what he says carries a lot of weight within the fanbase.

Mike Doocy of Fox 4 in Dallas emailed Cuban for his reaction, and it's safe to say that he's stunned by it.

"Obviously, I'm a J-Kidd fan," Cuban replied (cleaned up for clarity). "So, I'm surprised and disappointed. But we have to give Masai a chance to see what happens. He has been through this before."

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Masai Ujiri Completely Revamping Dallas Mavericks

Masai Ujiri has wasted no time in trying to rebuild the Mavericks in a much better culture and structure. He quickly moved to hire Mike Schmitz as the team's general manager, and word is that plenty of other moves happened organization-wide on Tuesday night, including with Matt Riccardi not being retained as assistant GM.

This is something new for Ujiri, though. He's never made a new coaching hire while taking a new position. In fact, the only coaching hire he has made is when he elevated Nick Nurse to be the head coach after firing Dwane Casey. That move instantly paid dividends, as they won the NBA champion in Nurse's first season as head coach.

There's no obvious candidate to replace Coach Kidd with. Ujiri could circle back to Nurse, whose future is up in the air in Philadelphia after they fired Daryl Morey. They've worked together before, and there will be a lot of desire for coaches to lead Cooper Flagg, while adding the 9th pick to this core. Kyrie Irving could be a part of that, too, but we'll have to see what his future looks like after Kidd's dismissal.

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