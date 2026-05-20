Does Mavericks' Parting Ways With Jason Kidd Spell Trouble For Kyrie Irving's Future?

The Dallas Mavericks no longer have Jason Kidd as their head coach after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday. That'll create a search that is likely to have a lot of interest. Cooper Flagg had one of the best rookie seasons of all time, and a lot of coaches would love to lead that kind of talent.

The same could be said about coaching Kyrie Irving, but he had a great relationship with Jason Kidd. Marc Stein reported as much late Tuesday night. The Mavericks want to build the best possible team around Cooper Flagg, not just for this year, but for the next 15 years. They don't have a lot of picks over the next five years.

Kyrie Irving missed all of the 2025-26 season as he recovered from an ACL injury that he suffered in March of 2025, and while he could've possibly returned near the end of the season, there was no reason for them to push him back with how bad the team was.

When Masai Ujiri took the job as the Mavericks' new team president, he was asked about wanting to see Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg play together. He seemed like he wanted that to happen, answering, "I dream like you dream." With Kidd being shown the door, does that change any of the team's plans for Irving?

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Could Trade Kyrie Irving

It'd be a surprise if the Mavericks put Irving out on the market, letting it be known they're taking trade offers just to trade him for a mediocre package. However, if a team that desperately needs a playmaker calls with a high offer, with multiple first-round picks and/or a young player, it'd be hard not to consider that for a 34-year-old coming off ACL surgery. By the time Irving takes the floor in October, it will have been 19 months since he was last playing in an NBA game.

Irving has said multiple times in the past that he loves Dallas, and people have reported that it feels like home. That home has seen a lot of upheaval in the last two years. Since the end of 2023, the Mavericks have changed owners, GMs, CEOs, medical staff, and now head coach. That doesn't even include the Luka Doncic trade in 2025, with whom Irving was very close.

It would be surprising if Irving came out and publicly requested a trade. However, if he meets with management and both sides decide it's best to look for a landing spot, there will be plenty of interested teams.

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