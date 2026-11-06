Ex-Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Missed Game-Winner Against Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, where they were down by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, roared all the way back to take the lead with six minutes left in the fourth, and then ended up losing by just one point.

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama split a pair of free throws with 24 seconds to put the Spurs ahead. With the game on the line, new head coach Dusty May drew up a play for Kyrie Irving to get the ball on the left wing, then allowed him to go one-on-one with De'Aaron Fox.

There was a little contact from Fox, but probably not enough to draw a foul. Irving spun back as Flagg started to move in from the corner, but Irving's shot was a little long off the backboard, there wasn't enough time for a rebound, and that would be the game.

Both Kyrie Irving and Dusty May talked about it after the game, but former Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd also talked about it on a recent appearance on ESPN.

Jason Kidd on Cooper Flagg not getting the ball on the final possession: https://t.co/PXIcHUytei pic.twitter.com/BOvlgkEhMk — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) November 5, 2026

“I think understanding you have Kyrie Irving, a future Hall of Famer, and as a coach, you want your best players to be able to be involved in. With this play, Kai touches it. Understand Cooper’s in the corner. This is the play that Coach drew up. Understand you live with Kai shooting this," Kidd started.

"Maybe he could have passed it to PJ, but here’s the deal. Victor’s in the paint waiting on him, and so just understanding for Cooper, he’s going to get involved. But understanding last night they went to Kai, and when they believed that Kai was going to make that shot.”

Dissecting the Final Play Against the Spurs

This wa the first game-winning situation we've had since Dusty May took over, so it was fascinating to see how he wanted to operate in the closing seconds.

May admitted after the game that they probably waited a little too long, as it didn't allow for any offensive rebound opportunities, but Irving getting the ball isn't a surprise.

P.J. Washington was open at the top of the key, and he had a good game, but if Irving turns and passes, Victor Wembanyama is closing that space in a hurry.

Ideally, Irving takes the shot with 5-6 seconds left, which would allow for someone like Cooper Flagg or Naji Marshall to attack the glass. It's a tricky play call against Wembanyama because you want him as far away from the basket as possible.

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