Intriguing Mavericks Prospect Signs Offer Sheet With New York Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks sit with a full roster, with all 15 standard contracts and 3 two-way spots filled. However, a few things were still hanging in the balance, as Moussa Cisse remained unsigned.

That was until Saturday afternoon, as NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks had signed Cisse to a two-year offer sheet.

The Mavericks extended Cisse a qualifying offer at the beginning of the offseason, which made him a restricted free agent, and now they'll have until Monday to decide if they want to match the deal or if they'll let him walk to the reigning NBA champions.

The New York Knicks have signed restricted free agent center Moussa Cissé to a two-year offer sheet, I’m told. Dallas will have through Monday to match.



More NBA from @TheSteinLine: https://t.co/dper6CKfhf — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 18, 2026

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the first year of his salary is half-guaranteed, while the second year is non-guaranteed. The dollar amount is unknown, as of now.

There was a level of expectation for Cisse to return, as he spent most of the Summer League with the main Mavericks roster, sitting with the veterans, watching the games, and going to practices.

Still, the Knicks needed a quality developmental center after Mitchell Robinson left for the Boston Celtics in free agency, and Ariel Hukporti signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. They think they might have found one in Cisse. They did sign Andre Drummond to a minimum contract, but they needed another body.

The Knicks even explored trades for Moussa Diabate of the Charlotte Hornets and Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans before pivoting to Cisse.

Cisse averaged 4.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.2 BPG in 38 appearances with the Mavericks on a two-way contract last season, which was his rookie year. He showed some real promise with his athleticism and motor.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Decision Time for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have 48 hours to decide if they want to match Moussa Cisse's offer sheet or let him walk, and they've likely discussed a few different scenarios for his free agency this offseason.

If they matched Cisse's offer sheet, they'd have to create a roster spot somewhere, but that wouldn't have to come right now.

While the Mavericks are overcrowded in the frontcourt, you could argue that center is still a need. Dereck Lively II's injury history is concerning, and Daniel Gafford has been in trade rumors for over a year now.

Morez Johnson Jr. and Santi Aldama can soak up some minutes there, but having a true third big would be useful. With most of this offer being non-guaranteed money, it wouldn;t be surprising to see the Mavericks match this offer.

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