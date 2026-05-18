Failed Mavericks Free Agent Signing Admits Never Wanting to Leave Initial Team

The Dallas Mavericks have never been shy about taking big swings in free agency, even if it doesn't always work out, whether they sign elsewhere or they just don't become that successful in Dallas. For the longest time, Mark Cuban would forgo the draft to focus on trades and free agency to build a team capable of winning around Dirk Nowitzki.

One of the many swings Cuban took was to lure Chandler Parsons away from the Houston Rockets in restricted free agency with a three-year, $46 million deal. He was... fine... in Dallas, averaging 14.8 PPG in 127 games in two seasons before opting out of the final year of his deal and signing a lucrative contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, which ended up being even worse.

Injuries derailed Parsons' career, but it was still productive for a second-round pick. However, he admits now that he never wanted to leave Houston in the first place.

"I wanted to go back, and then Mark Cuban offered me the three-year deal in Dallas," Parsons said on the "Out the Mud" podcast. "And they get like three days or whatever to match through contract if you're a restricted free agent versus an unrestricted free agent. And they didn't do it. They didn't match it. So, like, it is bittersweet because I never wanted to leave Houston. I love Houston. I loved playing for Kevin McHale. I loved playing with James [Harden] and Dwight [Howard]."

Mar 7, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons (25) makes a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chandler Parsons Era Didn't Go As Expected For Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks did make the playoffs in each of Parsons' two seasons, but they were bounced in the first round each time. The first year was the infamous Rajon Rondo playoff run, who essentially gave up on the team after they traded for him and Dwight Powell. Powell is still on the team, while Rondo departed that offseason, not meshing with Rick Carlisle's style at all.

In the next round of playoffs, they were bounced in the first round by the OKC Thunder, with Parsons not even playing in the series due to injury. Those injuries made it difficult for the Mavs to be upset about him leaving, and even more baffling was that the Grizzlies handed him $94 million over four years. He played just 95 games in three seasons for Memphis, then was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, where he played just 5 games before being waived.

However, the Mavericks would miss the playoffs for the next three seasons after the departure of Parsons.

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