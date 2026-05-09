Mark Cuban Finds New Ownership Stake After Mavericks Sale

Mark Cuban sold a majority of his share of the Dallas Mavericks late in 2023 to Miriam Adelson, who left her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, as the governor to run the team. Cuban has been vocal about his regrets about selling the team to the Adelsons, but he doesn't necessarily regret selling in general.

Cuban did make a weak attempt to buy the Mavericks back in February, as an unknown group of investors was interested in partnering with him. However, that got shut down quickly by Dumont, and Cuban was left to sink back into the shadows.

That didn't last for long, as Cuban has acquired an ownership stake in a new basketball team, just not in the NBA. Cuban has bought a stake in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Brampton Honey Badgers, according to Front Office Sports.

"I think there is a ton of upside," Cuban said to FOS in an email. "...Canada is producing more stars than any other country.”

It's unknown what Cuban's stake is in the team, or how much he invested in it, but Canadian basketball is massive right now. Between Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett, Andrew Wiggins, and plenty more, Canada is second behind only the United States in producing NBA talent.

The CEBL began play in 2019. The Honey Badgers were a runner-up in the inaugural season and won the championship when they were in Hamilton in 2022, relocating to Brampton after that. Some NBA players who have gone through the organization include Quinndary Weatherspoon and Javonte Cooke.

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mavericks Connection With Brampton Honey Badgers

A big reason why Mark Cuban was likely swayed into getting an ownership stake with the Brampton Honey Badgers is because of their CEO, Al Whitley, who worked for the Mavericks for 22 years, holding several front office roles. One of his prior roles was the general manager of the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate of the Mavs.

Cuban has also worked with Brampton's owner, Leonard Asper, including when he sold a majority share of HDNet to Asper's media company. That gives Cuban a level of familiarity to operate in a new space.

This likely won't scratch Cuban's ownership itch, though. If an opportunity pops up that can get him back into the NBA, he might want to take it. He currently still has a 27% stake with the Mavericks, but there was a clause in the initial sale that would cut his stake down to 7%. That is expected to be triggered in the next year or so.

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