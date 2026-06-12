Insiders Predict Different Direction For Mavericks Coaching Search

With about a week and a half before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks still do not have a head coach. They dismissed Jason Kidd a few weeks ago, as Masai Ujiri decided it was best to wipe the slate clean, but they're still going through the process of looking for that next coach.

A lot of names have been thrown around for consideration for the Mavs. San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney was a popular name, but he ended up taking the job with the Orlando Magic. The Mavericks were also reportedly interested in college "titans" Jon Scheyer (Duke) and Dusty May (Michigan), but the NBA expects that they'll go after a different route.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst released intel on what they've been hearing throughout the NBA Finals, and it doesn't seem like the Mavericks are expected to go after those two.

"In the wake of Dallas moving on from Jason Kidd, there have been rumblings of both Duke's Jon Scheyer and Michigan's Dusty May being linked to the vacancy," they wrote. "But ever since Masai Ujiri was hired to run basketball operations last month, the belief around the league is that the most likely outcome for Dallas is elevating one of the NBA's rising assistants."

Masai Ujiri's two previous hires with the Toronto Raptors were also rising assistant coaches. Those hires proved to be pretty good, as Nick Nurse won the NBA Finals in his first season, and Darko Rajakovic guided the Raptors back to the playoffs this season despite a funky roster. There should be plenty of good options available for the Mavs if they go down that path, though.

Sep 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and Team President Masai Ujiri speaks to the media during media day at Scotiabank Area. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Possible Mavericks Coaching Candidates

If the Dallas Mavericks do end up hiring an assistant coach, there will be a few different names who could be options. Sean Sweeney would've been the perfect candidate to fit this criteria, but he's headed to Orlando.

The first is Johnnie Bryant, who is an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a finalist for the Phoenix Suns job last year before a different Cavs assistant, Jordan Ott, got the job. He has also spent time with the New York Knicks, but he's a big reason behind their success recently.

Former Maverick (for all of 16 games) Sam Cassell is due for a shot at some point. He's bounced around as an assistant with the Wizards, Clippers, 76ers, and now the Boston Celtics, where he helped them win a championship over the Mavs in 2024. He's an established name at this point, but he deserves a chance.

Jared Dudley was on the Mavericks' bench for the last few years as an assistant coach before leaving last offseason, but teams seem convinced he'll get a chance soon. Why not with Dallas?

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