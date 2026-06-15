Jalen Brunson Joins Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki In Exclusive NBA Finals Club

For the first time since 1973, the New York Knicks are NBA champions. They beat the San Antonio Spurs in five games, going 16-3 in this postseason run, which is truly one of the best playoff runs ever.

Former Dallas Mavericks second-round pick Jalen Brunson struggled to score at times near the start of the series, but he was electric in the close-out Game 5, scoring 45 points. He also earned his nickname, "Captain Clutch," by taking over fourth quarters.

According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Brunson accounted for 42.7% of the Knicks' points in the fourth quarters of the series. That's the most by any player since Dirk Nowitzki accounted for 43.7% for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Obviously, Brunson started his career with the Mavericks, as his first season crossed over with Dirk Nowitzki's final year in what will always feel unreal. Brunson was successful in college but still slipped to the second round. He got to learn from one of the greatest players in NBA history, but also got to learn from his fellow rookie, as he adopted a lot of Luka Doncic's playstyle.

When the Mavericks weren't able to retain Brunson in the 2022 offseason, it hurt, but no one ever saw him becoming good enough to be the 1A on a title-winning team. Many people thought the Knicks overpaid when they gave him over $100 million in four years. He has vastly outperformed that deal and is just another example of the Mavs letting a premier guard walk out the door. It happened when they traded Jason Kidd in 1996, happened when they let Steve Nash walk in 2005, happened with Brunson in 2022, and again when they inexplicably traded Luka Doncic in 2025. You'd think they'd learn at some point.

Sep 21, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; (Editors note: composite stitched image) Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) and guard Luka Doncic (77) pose for a photo during the Dallas Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson Proves Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison Wrong

Jalen Brunson and his camp first went to the Mavericks in the 2021 offseason, willing to take a four-year, $55 million deal, which was the most he could sign for at the time, being a second-round pick. It's not even crazy to say it would've been very questionable to sign him to that at that time, as he had a bad playoff series in 2021.

He blossomed in 2022, but by the time the Mavs were ready to extend him at that number, he continued to bet on himself into free agency, where he got a big deal from the Knicks. A lot of Mavericks fans are still really happy for Brunson for taking home the championship, especially since he was able to beat the Spurs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.