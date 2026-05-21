Jason Kidd Breaks Silence After Parting Ways With Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks made a huge move on Tuesday, announcing that they had mutually parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd, who was drafted by the franchise in 1994, then came back later in his career, helping them win a championship in 2011. Since returning as the coach, he led the Mavs to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2022, then the NBA Finals in 2024. Still, in his five seasons as the head coach, those are the only two times he made the playoffs.

Moving on from Jason Kidd wasn't too surprising. He's 205-205 in his five seasons, and has not shown the ability to win in Dallas without Luka Doncic. New team president Masai Ujiri wanted a clean slate, and that's exactly what he's done by letting Kidd go.

On Thursday afternoon, Kidd released a statement about the Mavs' decision to move on from him.

The last five years in Dallas have meant more to my family and me than I can fully put into words.

I want to sincerely thank the Mavericks organization, the players, coaches, staff, front office, ownership, and every employee behind the scenes who put their heart into this team every single day. It has been an honor to work alongside so many incredible people.

To the players, thank you for your trust, your commitment, and the battles we went through together. I am proud of what we built, the relationships formed, and the way you competed night in and night out.

To the fans, thank you for embracing me and supporting this team with so much passion. Your energy, loyalty, and love for the Mavericks make Dallas one of the truly special places in sports.

And to the city of Dallas, thank you for welcoming my family and me with open arms. The friendships and memories created here will stay with us forever.

While this chapter comes to an end, I leave with nothing but gratitude and respect for everyone who was part of this journey. Jason Kidd

Mavericks Fans Will Not Miss Jason Kidd

Once Mark Cuban implied that Jason Kidd had something to do with the Luka Doncic trade, every fan immediately turned on Kidd, as they claimed that anyone who had anything to do with the trade needed to be gone.

The comments under his post are a lot of Mavs fans wishing him good riddance. It's hard to blame them. Kidd is well respected by players, but he was a frustrating coach, often not taking games in the regular season seriously.

This gives a chance for the organization to fully align top to bottom, something we haven't really seen with the Mavericks. That'll be a breath of fresh air, and Masai Ujiri has already been much more respectful as a lead executive than Nico Harrison ever was. The hope is that the coach will follow in those footsteps.

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