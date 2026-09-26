Kyrie Irving Addresses His Future With the Dallas Mavericks Amid Trade Rumors

It's been an offseason of constant trade rumors for the Dallas Mavericks with Kyrie Irving. As persistent as they've been in denying any trade interest in the star guard, NBA teams continue to monitor the situation.

Saturday marked the start of training camp for the Dallas Mavericks before they travel to Macau for some preseason games against the Houston Rockets. Afterwards, Irving addressed his future with the Mavs.

“I wish a lot of that was under my control, but I think it’s a collaborative effort here," Irving started. "...There is a disparity in age; everyone likes to make a big deal out of it... My focus is continuing to develop, continue to put my best foot forward with these guys... We’re trying to win. Nobody here is just trying to throw the season away and say we have no expectations. We have high expectations for ourselves. I have high expectations for my guys out there... It’s a figuring-out process.”

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving when asked if he wants to finish his career in Dallas:



“I wish a lot of that was under my control, but I think it’s a collaborative effort here…There is a disparity in age, everyone likes to make a big deal out of it…We’re trying to win. Nobody… pic.twitter.com/P5YTFqo9Ho — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) September 26, 2026

Irving didn't stop there, though, as he was also asked about why he still wanted to be in Dallas, even if it has been as crazy as it's been.

"...I’m not gonna shy away from saying it’s been a little chaotic at times, inside the locker room as well as outside the locker room... I’m in love with this place just because of how welcoming it was, not just from the franchise aspect but also the fans, lot of support around the city... We’re building something. I'm not sure what exactly that looks like, I'm just going to be honest about it, but... I'm just looking forward to building something new."

Irving also mentioned the game against the Milwaukee Bucks last year, where P.J. Washington was at the free-throw line with a chance to win the game, but the fans were chanting to fire general manager Nico Harrison, who was indeed fired soon after that.

Obviously, a lot of that dates back to the stunning Luka Doncic trade, something the fans will never forget.

Kyrie Irving when asked about why Dallas is still the place for him:



“I’m not gonna shy away from saying it’s been a little chaotic at times, inside the locker room as well as outside…I’m in love with this place just because of how welcoming it was, not just from the franchise… pic.twitter.com/N4UoAH3Wwl — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) September 26, 2026

Will Kyrie Irving Remain With the Mavericks?

NBA teams are watching to see how Irving bounces back from his injury. If he looks like the same player but the Mavs still aren't playing that well, the trade rumors are really going to pick up around Christmas.

Irving said he's not looking for those to carry into the locker room, but he's also aware that this is a business and something that he's been a part of a few times. He's no stranger to trade rumors.

Everything will just come down to how well the Mavericks are playing.

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