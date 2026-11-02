Kyrie Irving's Injury Status As Mavericks Prepare for Winless Sacramento Kings

The Dallas Mavericks leave October with a surprising 4-2 record. Many people figured they'd only have one or two wins in that stretch, given how tough the schedule was, so having four wins already is a great start.

Their schedule is a little lighter for the next week and a half or so, and it starts tonight with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, who sit at a winless 0-6. This is a game that the Mavericks can't afford to lose if they want to continue climbing in the Western Conference.

This could be an interesting matchup for Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. They're being cautious with him as he gets his feet back under him after tearing his ACL in March of 2025 and missing all of last season while recovering.

Irving's torn ACL happened against the Sacramento Kings, as his foot came down on top of the foot of then-Kings center Jonas Valanciunas, causing Irving to land awkwardly. He instantly crumpled to the floor, but he still shot his free throws before going to the locker room.

Playing against the Kings would be a full-circle moment for Irving; however, the Mavericks have him listed as questionable for Monday's game as they manage his recovery.

They've listed him as doubtful for most of the games this season, and it seems like they're taking everything on a game-by-game basis. They don't want to put any extra stress on his knee, and they should be able to beat the Kings even if he doesn't play.

Still, the Mavericks had the full weekend off and don't play tomorrow because of voting, so you'd like to see Irving play in this.

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Kings Injury Report

Naji Marshall, who has missed the last few games with an illness, isn't listed on the injury report anymore, so he should be good to go.

Caleb Martin is available to play with a right thumb sprain. He has played well since making his debut.

Santi Aldama is doubtful to play as he recovers from knee surgery, but it seems like he could be making his debut soon.

Tarik hasn't played this season due to right heel bursitis. He was at least listed as doubtful for the last few games, but was ruled out immediately for this game.

Sergio De Larrea remains out with a right knee sprain, but he'll be re-evaluated this week, so it doesn't seem too severe.

Dereck Lively II is still out as he recovers from foot surgery.

For the Kings, center Maxime Raynaud is out due to right patellar subluxation.

Ben Simmons is out after tearing his Achilles in the preseason.

Keegan Murray is out due to left ankle capsulitis.

Zach LaVine (right elbow inflammation) and Dylan Cardwell (left calf strain) are questionable to play.

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