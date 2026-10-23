Kyrie Irving's Injury Status on First Night of Back-to-Back in Mavericks-Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks need an answer after a season-opening loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Star guard Kyrie Irving called it a "horrendous" effort after they were outscored 38-12 in the second quarter.

Irving went 597 days between games, tearing his ACL in March 2025 before taking time to recover and not appearing in a game until this season's opener. With him coming off that injury and being 34 years old, many were curious how the Mavericks would handle things such as back-to-backs.

The Mavericks are about to have their first back-to-back of the season, starting with a road game against the Indiana Pacers tonight before playing the San Antonio Spurs at home on Saturday.

With how much the Mavericks fans and Irving have been anticipating his return to the floor in Dallas, it would be surprising to see him miss that game, though anything is possible.

That put a lot of eyes on Friday's injury report against the Pacers to see whether or not he would play.

As of Friday's 10 a.m. EST injury report, Irving is not listed and seems available to play. We'll have to see how he's feeling after the game, but he talked before the season about how much communication there would be with the training staff on back-to-backs.

It may help that he only played 23 minutes in the loss to the Rockets in what was quickly a blowout.

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks-Pacers Full Injury Report

It's a pretty similar injury report as last game for the Mavericks.

Until further notice, center Dereck Lively II will be out as he continues to recover from right foot surgery in December. There has been no update provided on what kind of timeline they're looking at for him; they just want him to be healthy.

Santi Aldama is still recovering from right knee surgery, though head coach Dusty May keeps saying that he's close to returning.

Sharpshooting wing Tarik Biberovic remains out with right heel bursitis. They could use his shooting in the lineup.

Wing Caleb Martin remains out with a right thumb sprain, though he doesn't project to be a huge part of the rotation.

Jett Howard, who is on a two-way contract, is doubtful to play as he deals with right calf tightness/soreness.

The Indiana Pacers have a notable injury report. Johnny Furphy (right ACL surgery recovery) and T.J. McConnell (right hamstring strain) are out. Aaron Nesmith (left hamstring strain) and Ben Sheppard (left knee soreness) are questionable.

Two-way contracts Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson are probable, while Braden Smith is doubtful.

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