The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in an interesting position. Everything they talked about this offseason was building around Cooper Flagg for the future, but the future may be now.

Flagg has helped the Mavericks win five straight games, and they now sit with a 12-7 record, 8th in the Western Conference. For all the talk about the East being a better conference this year, the West is still as tough as ever.

While it's far too early to discuss postseason positioning, the reality is that the Mavericks have a real chance to make the playoffs in year two with Cooper Flagg, and they realize that Kyrie Irving isn't getting any younger, so they may as well compete now.

For as fun as the Mavericks have been in the early going, they have one glaring issue: shooting guard. If they want to be a contender, they have to upgrade from a rotation of Caleb Martin (who has been much better this season), Max Christie, and Zaccharie Risacher. Finding someone who could even consistently shoot would be huge next to Flagg and Irving.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed the following trade to help the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Tyler Herro

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Zaccharie Risacher, Santi Aldama, 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers, top 5 protected)

"Herro, flaws and all, is a special offensive player. The Mavs don't really have that outside of Flagg and Irving—their only players averaging even 15 points or four assists. A real third option could lift this offense from mediocre (17th in efficiency) into the good-to-great range," Buckley said as part of his rationale.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks just need as many assets as possible after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo away. They're going nowhere in a hurry, but they lack the future draft capital necessary to rebuild their roster, especially if (or when) the NBA comes down on them for cap circumvention over the Gary Trent Jr. contract.

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would This Tyler Herro Trade Be Worth It For the Mavericks?

On the one hand, a player like Herro could make sense. He's averaging 22.2 PPG while shooting 39.3% from three, and the Mavericks could desperately use a third scorer and knockdown shooter.

The spacing around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving has been lackluster, to say the least, and they really need just a bit more shooting to be an elite offense.

However, I don't think that this is the right fit. Herro could come off the bench so that the Mavericks could keep a point-of-attack defender in the starting lineup like Caleb Martin in the starting lineup. Otherwise, a backcourt of Irving and Herro could be rough defensively.

Zaccharie Risacher has been an incredibly impactful defender, especially when playing next to Cooper Flagg. It has been a perfect match defensively, even if the offense with Risacher can be rough.

Santi Aldama hasn't been as impactful as they've needed him to be coming off the knee surgery, but his floor spacing would be really impactful in the frontcourt.

The biggest thing is that the Mavericks shouldn't give up that Lakers pick unless it's for a big fish. Luka Doncic could be a free agent after 2028, so that 2029 pick could become incredibly valuable.

Herro would be an interesting option, but the package would need to look a lot better than this.

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