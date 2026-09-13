Kyrie Irving Ranks High on Trade Target List Despite Mavs Repeatedly Denying Talks

No story in the NBA has dragged on this offseason as much as the Dallas Mavericks not wanting to trade away Kyrie Irving, but teams are still doing their homework, reaching out, and showing interest.

It has been a constant cycle of teams wondering if he'll fit with Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks leaking that they believe Flagg and Irving will be great fits, then people wondering if the Mavs will reconsider at the trade deadline.

For now, Irving is a Maverick, and it's because he wants to be. He has felt at home in Dallas, and while he's just one of two players over the age of 30 on the Mavs and coming off an ACL injury, getting him back will be a huge boost to a team devoid of playmaking last season.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently published a list of the top trade targets in the NBA, and even with him noting that the Mavericks have no interest in trading Irving, he listed Kyrie Irving fourth on his trade target list, which is mostly sorted by value.

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) laughs with his teammates during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Scoring-starved, win-now suitors will be hoping it's obvious early that the Mavs can't compete, since Irving will intrigue as a potential one-stop shop to fix any offensive issues," Buckley wrote. "The nine-time All-Star is a dizzying ball-handler, a 50/40/90 club member, a clutch shot-maker and a discerning distributor who offers on-or-off-ball versatility."

The Mavericks are only projected to win around 34 games this year, and since Irving could hit free agency next season because of a player option, the Mavericks at least owe it to the fans to see if the combo of Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg can be good enough to compete.

There have been some concerns over their on-court fit because of their age, but both are very comfortable playing off the ball, and that could make for a major offensive improvement.

New head coach Dusty May has been extremely complimentary of Irving all offseason, saying he's grateful to be on Irving's team and is often stunned watching his workouts.

If Irving is back close to the version we saw before he tore his ACL in March of 2025, the Mavericks could surprise some people this year.

Or, the forward-heavy roster could rear its ugly head again, and the Mavericks could be looking to trade veterans at the deadline again.

They've at least added more shooting this offseason with Santi Aldama, Zaccharie Risacher, and Tarik Biberovic, which was the biggest issue with last year's team.

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