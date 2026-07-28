Latest Report Reveals Mavericks' Plans For Dereck Lively II

There is arguably no player on the Dallas Mavericks who needs a big season more than Dereck Lively II.

The fourth-year center from Duke is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he's been a vital player when he's been healthy, but that health has been a big issue.

Lively played 55 games as a rookie, but has played a total of 43 games since. It dates back to a misdiagnosed foot fracture in January 2025, which was originally said to be a sprained ankle.

That cost him a massive chunk of the second half of that season. He had bone spurs removed that offseason, then, after playing in just 7 games in the 2025-26 season, Lively flew to London to have another surgery on the same foot, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

Mar 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) arrives before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That puts Lively in a predicament heading into this season for his next contract.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "Dallas has held some early stage talks with Dereck Lively II on a possible contract extension."

The Mavericks could be looking to get Lively back on a cheaper number because of the injury risks, but he's incredibly impactful when he's healthy. He was the defensive anchor for the team on their run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

What those possible extension numbers look like is probably fascinating, but these negotiations are likely far from being finished.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) walks with crutches during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dereck Lively II Contract Negotiations Could Be Headed Toward One Thing

If the Mavericks are able to get a contract extension done with Dereck Lively II, they will likely want to bake in some injury guarantees, where he has to play a certain number of games to get the full amount of the contract each year.

Those contracts are rare, but they do happen. Zion Williamson's extension had both games-played requirements and weight requirements. The Mavericks could do something similar with Lively.

Where this feels like it's headed is Lively taking a qualifying offer. Those are becoming more common in the era of the tax aprons, as we may see Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson accept qualifying offers this offseason.

If Lively still has an injury-riddled season, it may make more sense for him to take that, and the Mavericks can have another cost-controlled season while they decide what he's worth and if he can stay healthy enough to be worthy of a contract extension.

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