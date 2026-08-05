Luka Doncic Would Welcome Reunion With Mavericks Forward on Lakers

As the Dallas Mavericks look to get roster-compliant before the start of the season, trade speculation surrounds a few players.

Klay Thompson has been the popular name, as teams like the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers look to see if they're going to wait for a possible buyout or trade for him instead.

The other popular name has been P.J. Washington, especially after the Mavs signed Naji Marshall to a three-year, $52.2 million extension over the weekend. It's a crowded frontcourt, and the commitment to Marshall will likely make it difficult to trade him right away.

Washington signed a four-year, $88.2 million extension last offseason, and he'll be entering the first year of that this season. It was an up-and-down season for him last year that saw him in and out of the lineup, but the hope is that he could bounce back to form now that he's fully healthy.

Or, Washington could just be traded, and according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Luka Doncic "would be in favor of a Washington reunion" with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic and Washington proved to be a great fit after the Mavericks traded for the forward at the 2024 trade deadline, and Washington instantly became a key piece of a run to the NBA Finals. It was finally a well-constructed team around Doncic, and then Nico Harrison traded Doncic away, and the Mavs have been a mess ever since.

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) before the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlikely That Lakers Trade for P.J. Washington

The Mavericks have held a high asking price for P.J. Washington, likely wanting either a first-round pick or another talented player, so that's going to complicate any matters of trading with the Lakers.

They only have a future pick swap they can use after spending most of their future assets on the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade.

Also, the only way they could get to Washington's salary is by combining the salaries of Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Adou Thiero, or something similar. The Mavs likely don't have interest in any of those players, and they need to be shedding players, not adding more.

At least a third team would have to be involved for this to be possible, but it would likely take additional assets to get off the Vanderbilt contract. The Lakers hardly have any more assets to give, and the Mavs need to be collecting assets.

While a Washington trade could materialize before the start of the season, it remains more likely that Klay Thompson is moved to fit the 15-player requirement.

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