Mark Cuban Gives Honest Reaction to Mavericks Hiring Masai Ujiri

The Dallas Mavericks have brought on Masai Ujiri to be the team's new president and alternate governor, which is exactly the kind of splashy move Patrick Dumont wanted to make. He's shown not to be afraid to pay up and acquire elite executive talent. It first started by getting Hall-of-Famer Rick Welts to come out of retirement to be the CEO, and now it's Ujiri coming in to be the team's president.

How does Mark Cuban feel about it, though? Cuban no longer has a say in basketball operations after selling the team in late 2024 and not getting it in writing that he would still have operational control, and with how vocal he's been recently about how much he dislikes everything going on with the Mavs, he's not getting any control anytime soon.

Cuban, who is now a minority owner of about 27%, released a statement through Mike Doocy of Fox 4 News in Dallas, where he seems to like the hire. “I like it. He has experience. He has won. Most importantly, the owner he had in Toronto is very similar to Patrick Dumont. I think it will make it easier on Patrick and the organization to have someone with his credentials in charge.”

This may not have been Cuban's first choice, as it was reported he preferred to bring back Dennis Lindsey, but it's hard not to like this hire. Lindsey was an advisor with the Mavs when they made their run to the NBA Finals in 2024, and he's been the Senior VP of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons for the last two years, who have seen a resurgence.

Going with Ujiri instead brings someone who has won a championship as a lead executive with the Toronto Raptors is exactly the experience that Dumont is looking for. While the end of Ujiri's tenure in Toronto was rocky, it's hard not to bet on his connections and previous experience.

Nov 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mark Cuban Will Continually Be Phased Out From Mavericks

Mark Cuban has been very vocal about his displeasure with the Mavs, going as far as to say he regrets selling the team to Miriam Adelson, leaving Patrick Dumont in charge to run the team. He's even talked about trying to buy the team back, even if that was quickly shot down.

There was a clause included in the initial sale that could reduce Cuban's stake in the team to 7% within four years of the sale. Based on how vocal he's been and how adamant Dumont is about running the team, that should happen.

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