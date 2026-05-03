Mark Cuban Reveals Reason Behind Failed Attempt to Buy Mavericks Back

The Dallas Mavericks have had a tumultuous time since Mark Cuban sold the team to Miriam Adelson, who left her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, in charge. They made the NBA Finals about six months after the sale was finalized, but then Dumont was talked into trading Luka Doncic by general manager Nico Harrison, and it's been downhill ever since.

Because of that, a rumor popped up in February, via NBA insider Marc Stein, that a group of investors was interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy the Mavericks back. That quickly got shot down, with a statement being released saying the Adelsons had no interest in selling the team.

Cuban recently sat down with Front Office Sports, where he provided a little more insight into what happened.

“What happened was a bunch of people had contacted me; they weren’t happy with the way things were,” Cuban said. “And I was like, ‘Look, if you can get them to sell, I would be more than happy to contribute my equity, et cetera, et cetera, and help. But I didn’t expect that to materialize. I told them I didn’t think it would happen, that I didn’t think the Adelsons had any interest in selling. And they don’t.”

The move may end up backfiring on Cuban even further. There is a clause in the initial sale that could allow the Adelsons to acquire an additional 20% of Cuban's stake, which would reduce his stake to just 7%. From what was released in the statement by the current ownership group, that seems likely to happen.

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban looks on a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mark Cuban Keeps Digging His Hole

Mark Cuban has been extremely outspoken the last few months about being upset with the Mavericks, saying how he regrets selling the team to the Adelsons, he regrets hiring Nico Harrison, and that he would be interested in buying the team back.

Cuban has always been outspoken, which is what made him such a popular owner to begin with, but talking this much is not going to help the chances of the team being sold back to him. Mavericks fans remain hopeful that the Adelsons will decide they don't want to own in Texas anymore, especially since it seems like any chance of passing any casino laws is a long way away, but that seems unlikely as of now.

The fans could always try ramping up pressure at games as they did to get Nico Harrison fired, but that likely wouldn't work.

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