Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Does Firing Jason Kidd Change Draft Strategy?

The Dallas Mavericks no longer have a head coach, as Masai Ujiri decided to let Jason Kidd go last week. Most fans are pleased with the decision, even if it comes late in the process, but as Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz look for a new coach, they're also looking for the best fit in the draft.

Jason Kidd liked his players to be two-way capable. Most NBA personnel do, but they may not push for the defensive aspects as much as Kidd did. Could that change the Mavs' draft strategy?

We're back on the ESPN Mock Draft Simulator, so let's explore a new run through it.

9th Overall: Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The start of this draft went pretty chalky, with all of the top guards flying off the board. That left Dallas with a decision between Brayden Burries, Labaron Philon, and Aday Mara. Burries has been gaining a lot of steam as a prospect recently, with some talk of him going at 5 or 6.

Burries is a good combo guard who shoots the ball smoothly, is a good defender, and is a solid playmaker. He'd be able to slot in next to Kyrie Irving as the shooting guard in the starting lineup, but he could also hold his own as the point guard in some lineups, especially if he's on the floor with Cooper Flagg.

I'm not quite as high on Burries' ceiling, but he's a high-floor prospect that would make an immediate impact on a team looking to bounce back into contention.

30th Overall: Henri Veesaar, Center, North Carolina

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Daniel Gafford is going to be in trade rumors all offseason, and with Dereck Lively II's injury issues, drafting a center may not be a bad idea.

Henri Veesaar was great for UNC last year, averaging 17.0 PPG and 8.7 RPG, and even showed the ability to extend his range, hitting 40 three-pointers. He's mobile on defense, and the thing that would make him a great fit in the NBA is his passing ability.

The biggest concern is that Veesaar never made an impact at Arizona in three seasons, then transferred to UNC and blossomed. He's an older prospect who has only been productive for one season, but with the 30th overall pick, he'd be a fine fit.

48th Overall: Jaden Bradley, Guard, Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona had one of the best backcourts in the country this year, so why not join them back together? Jaden Bradley had a solid college career, ending it by averaging 13.3 PPG and 4.4 APG as a senior. He likely won't be anything special in the NBA, as his jumper never really developed, but he's another high-floor prospect.

Dallas needs to upgrade their backcourt one way or another. If they don't take a true point guard in the lottery, they'll need to later in the draft.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.