Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Exploring Trade Scenario at the Back Half of First Round

We are just over 5 weeks away from the first round of the NBA Draft, which is a pivotal point for the future of the Dallas Mavericks. They have to nail this draft as they won't control their first-round pick after this year until 2031.

Dallas holds three picks in the upcoming draft: 9, 30, and 48. That leaves a lot of options to go up or down the board, depending on how the new front office of Masai Ujiri (team president) and Mike Schmitz (general manager) view certain talent. Both of them excel in scouting, so fans are optimistic that that can add quality talent down the board.

Ujiri has never really been one to trade up or down, but he has shown the willingness to move players for additional picks. That is something the Mavericks need to explore as they look to shed future salary while adding younger players.

Here is our latest mock draft, still using ESPN's mock draft simulator.

9th Pick: Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This draft got off to an interesting start. Brayden Burries went 5th to the LA Clippers, while Aday Mara went 8th to the Atlanta Hawks. That left a few talented options on the board for the Mavs at the 9th pick, leaving me to choose between Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., and Labaron Philon.

Philon will be mocked to the Mavs a lot throughout the process, and Acuff's worrying defense makes it feel like he won't be high on the team's board. That leaves Wagler, who isn't a perfect prospect, as he's a little limited athletically, and he needs to add size to be better about scoring at the rim. However, he's a taller guard with electric scoring capabilities.

Wagler measured into the combine at 6'5" barefoot and 188 pounds with a 6'6 1/4" wingspan. He averaged 17.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.2 APG for a really good Illinois team, shooting 39.2% from three.

I'm not as high on his ceiling as an NBA player, but he should have a high floor, which could make him an instant impact player. He would be able to play with Kyrie Irving in most lineups and could even handle the ball in lineups without Irving.

21st Pick: Hannes Steinbach, Forward, Washington (Projected Trade With Detroit)

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) dribbles the ball after a rebound during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Daniel Gafford seems to be the likeliest option to be moved this offseason, and there are plenty of teams in the latter half of the first round that could make sense for trading for him.

Here is the trade I proposed: Daniel Gafford and the 30th pick to the Detroit Pistons for Isaiah Stewart and the 21st overall pick.

Why Dallas would do this deal: Gafford is a better player than Stewart and is making just $2.3 million more this season. However, Stewart has a team option for the 2027-28 season, meaning his $15 million could be expiring, while Gafford is entering the first year of a three-year, $54 million deal. This allows them to move up and select one of the best rebounders in the draft, Hannes Steinbach. He averaged 18.5 PPG and 11.8 RPG this season, including a whopping 4.2 offensive boards per game, and he has shown the ability to stretch to 3 at 6'11".

Steinbach is expected to go in the 13-20 range, so getting him at 21 feels like good value, and he could pair with a good rotation with Dereck Lively II.

Why Detroit would do this deal: They need to improve the talent around Cade Cunningham, and Jalen Duren's future is up in the air. His rookie contract expires this summer, and he had a BAD playoffs this year. Gafford gives them an insurance policy in case the Pistons can't agree to an extension with Duren, or just gives them a high-quality backup. They also still stay in the first round to add another pick to their young core.

Another thing connecting Detroit is that their Senior VP of Basketball Operations, Dennis Lindsey, was with the Mavs when they traded for Gafford in 2024.

48th Pick: Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John's

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after losing to Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

I wasn't planning to take another forward here, as the Mavs really need help in the backcourt, but the value was too good to pass on for Zuby Ejiofor. He's an elite defender, capable of defending nearly every position, and he has grown as a scorer throughout his college career.

The only guard worth considering here was Jaden Bradley from Arizona, but he may be able to be snagged in undrafted free agency. Ejiofor could make an immediate impact as a defender.

We also know the Mavericks are interested in him, as they have scheduled a pre-draft workout with Ejiofor.

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