Projected Top-10 Pick Sees Fit With Mavericks Alongside Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks have an important offseason ahead of them as the franchise looks to build around budding star Cooper Flagg.

For the second straight year, the Mavericks are slated to add a top-10 selection into the fold, holding the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Despite falling one spot compared to its lottery odds, Dallas has an opportunity to bring in a talented prospect, as this is considered one of the deeper pools in recent memory.

As the franchise weighs its options, the Mavericks have already met with a few players who could still be on the board once they're on the clock.

Projected Top-10 Pick Meets With Mavericks, Eyes Fit

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward Kalifa Sakho (14) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Former Illinois guard Keaton Wagler broke onto the scene after arguably the most impressive freshman campaign in program history.

Wagler led the Fighting Illini in scoring, earning consensus All-American honors as his squad advanced to the Final Four. As he prepares to begin his professional career, Wagler is consistently being projected as a top-10 pick.

The 19-year-old revealed that he had a recent meeting with the Mavericks.

"They were really cool, super chill," Wagler said, according to The Smoking Cuban's Noah Weber. "It was kind of just to get to know me, see the type of person I am, family, background."

Wagler believes his versatility would make him a seamless addition in Dallas. He referenced Flagg and Kyrie Irving as players he could learn from.

"I think it would be a really good fit for me, being able to play and learn from Kyrie. How he plays, how he finishes around the rim, different moves he uses to manipulate the defense," Wagler said. "And then, being able to play alongside Cooper Flagg, who is one of the best players in the NBA. He won rookie of the year, so just being able to learn from him, his experience as a rookie, would be really cool."

Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 188 pounds with a 78.25" wing-span, Wagler crafts his game after NBA standouts such as Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton.

"I think I'm just super versatile, being able to play multiple positions," Wagler said. "Not just point guard and shooting guard, but being able to play on or off the ball, and also being able to play with other really good players, is a skill that I think I have. Knowing when it's my time and when it's someone else's time."

Last season, Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 0.9 steals in 33.9 minutes per game. He shot 44.5% from the field, a blistering 39.7% from three-point range, and 79.6% from the charity stripe.

The 2026 NBA Draft will begin on Tuesday, June 23.

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