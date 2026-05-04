Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Final Lottery Simulation Ends in Nightmare Fall for Dallas

We are now six days away from the NBA Draft Lottery, where we find out exactly where the Dallas Mavericks will pick in a vital 2026 draft. As has been well documented, this is the last year they have control over their first-round pick until 2031, so if they don't get this right, it could be very difficult to improve the team moving forward.

This also means it's our last chance to spin a lottery simulation to find where the Mavericks might land, exploring those potential prospects there in a mock draft. In my first spin, the Mavericks landed with the fourth pick, and I gave them Caleb Wilson. In the second lottery spin, the Mavs jumped to first, where I had them taking Darryn Peterson.

Now, in our final lottery simulation through ESPN, the Mavericks suffer a nearly worst-case scenario, dropping down to the 10th pick. Here's a look at how this lottery spun.

1. Atlanta Hawks, via New Orleans Pelicans (+6)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (+8)

3. Indiana Pacers (-1)

4. Miami Heat (+9)

5. Washington Wizards (-4)

6. Brooklyn Nets (-3)

7. Utah Jazz (-3)

8. Sacramento Kings (-3)

9. Memphis Grizzlies (-3)

10. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

11. Chicago Bulls (-2)

12. Golden State Warriors (-1)

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

14. Charlotte Hornets

Who would be on the board for the Mavericks' picks? Here's a look at how this could turn out.

10th Overall: Labaron Philon, Guard, Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

First, let me say that this draft got off to a WILD start. The Hawks took Darryn Peterson first overall, which makes a lot of sense with their roster. The Bucks then took Cameron Boozer over AJ Dybantsa. Then, with the 9th pick, the Grizzlies took Baylor's Cameron Carr, which is about 8 slots before I would consider drafting him.

That left the Mavs with two options they would probably be happy with: Labaron Philon and Brayden Burries. I selected Philon, who I think is vastly underrated. Most big boards have him in the 10-12 range. I think he's nearly a top 5 player in this class.

As a freshman at Alabama, he made his mark by playing great defense next to Mark Sears. He then returned for his sophomore season to show he can score, and he proved that, averaging 22.0 PPG and 5.0 APG on 50.1/39.9/79.8 shooting split.

Philon is a crafty scorer, but the reason he isn't more highly considered is because of the system he plays in, and he's slight, listed at just 185 pounds. Alabama's offensive system is chaotic and has more spacing than a lot of other college teams, but that should help translate to the NBA's spacing for him. The size could be an issue, though. But at the 10th pick, the Mavericks couldn't ask for more.

30th Overall: Milan Momcilovic, Wing, Iowa State

Feb 16, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) sets the offense against the Houston Cougars during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There's a decent chance that Milan Momcilovic returns to school and takes advantage of a high NIL offer, but he's still in the NBA draft for now, and he was available at the 30th pick in this mock draft.

Momcilovic averaged 16.9 PPG while shooting a blistering 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game as a junior at Iowa State this year. He's always been a good shooter, but he blossomed as arguably the best shooter in college basketball last year.

At 6'8" and with that shooting ability, he'd fill a big need for the Mavs, as they desperately need more shooting on the wing, which can allow Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving to operate as they need to. This would be a great bench addition.

46th Overall: Baba Miller, Forward, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) celebrates after completing a layup after being fouled in the first half of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mavericks have a lot of different options for their lone second-round pick. In this case, I went with Baba Miller, who can defend multiple positions and is comfortable with the ball in his hands despite being 6'11".

Miller, a native of Spain, also has international experience playing in FIBA tournaments. His college career was a rocky one after a weird start at Florida State, then regaining his footing at Florida Atlantic, as he then thrived at Cincinnati, averaging 13.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG. He can be a Jonathan Isaac kind of player, which is worth taking a second-round pick on. He won't be AS good a defender as a healthy Isaac, but the versatility is similar.

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