Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Final Predictions One Day Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

We are now just one day away from the 2026 NBA Draft, a monumental event for the Dallas Mavericks. They'll enter the draft with the 9th, 30th, and 48th overall picks, but they have shown a willingness to move up or down the board as they see fit.

With this being the final mock draft before this highly anticipated draft, we'll use the latest rumors to our advantage, even if trying to predict what Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz will do feels impossible.

We're back on the ESPN mock draft simulator one last time.

Projected Trade: 9th Overall to OKC Thunder for 12, 17, and Isaiah Joe

NBA insider Marc Stein revealed late on Sunday night/Monday morning that the Mavericks and Thunder have discussed the framework of a trade revolving the 9th pick for 12 and 17. The Thunder are looking to shed salary (and tax), as evidenced by them sending Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two second-round picks on Sunday.

Joe is set to make more than $11 million next season, which the Mavericks can absorb into the trade exception received after the Anthony Davis trade. That would save them a ton, as would combining their two first-round picks into one.

Helping me make this decision is that the only top guards left on the board in this simulation were Darius Acuff Jr. and Labaron Philon. I'm all the way out on Acuff, and while I like Philon, he should be there with the 12th pick. Let's pull the trigger on this trade and continue to add young talent.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

12th Overall: Labaron Philon, Guard, Alabama

I think Philon will end up being a better player than some of the guards projected to go ahead of him, like Darius Acuff and Keaton Wagler. I might end up looking foolish for that. All of the buy-in you need for him was his impressive performance against Michigan in the Sweet 16.

It's no secret that the Mavericks need to upgrade their backcourt. Getting Philon with the 12th pick would be an A+ selection. He averaged 22.0 PPG and 5.0 APG in his sophomore season, and he's such a crafty scorer.

Philon feels like a breakout guard candidate. If he were coming off his freshman season with this kind of production, he'd be consistently mentioned with those top guards, as he should be.

17th Overall: Karim Lopez, Wing/Forward, Mexico/New Zealand Breakers

I was hoping Hannes Steinbach would fall to this selection, as he's a Wurzburg, Germany, native, the same hometown as Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, and rumors have connected the Mavs to Steinbach in a trade-back situation. However, he went 14th overall to Charlotte, which feels like a very realistic landing spot.

That left me to choose between Karim Lopez and Dailyn Swain. I thought about doubling down on guard and going with a player like Christian Anderson, but ended up selecting Lopez, who just feels like a Masai Ujiri pick.

Lopez, who stands at 6'8" and 220 pounds, has the upside to develop into a versatile forward, but he needs to develop his jumpshot and on-ball creation. He should be able to guard multiple positions from the jump, and that will make him a valuable asset if he can develop.

He was also just recently in Dallas. I don't necessarily buy his fit alongside Cooper Flagg, and this could open trade possibilities for Naji Marshall and/or P.J. Washington, but it's a lot more palatable with the 17th overall pick than the 9th overall pick, like Kevin O'Connor mocked for the Mavericks recently.

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) drives the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

30th Overall: Chris Cenac Jr., Forward/Center, Houston

The Dallas Mavericks could trade Daniel Gafford throughout the draft process, which would have them looking for another big. One fell to them here with the 30th pick, as Chris Cenac becomes a Maverick in this simulation.

Cenac needs a lot of development, and his college coach, Kelvin Sampson, thinks he should've stayed in college. His block rate is highly concerning for a big, but he has shown the ability to stretch the floor, and that could be a unique building piece.

However, he has a 7'5" wingspan and is a good athlete. It's going to take time for him to develop into a good player, but the tools are absolutely there.

48th Overall: Aaron Nkrumah, Wing, Tennessee State

Aaron Nkrumah has seen his stock rise throughout the draft process, going from the Portsmouth Invitational to the NBA Combine. At 6'5" with a 6'10" wingspan, he's a great defender who thrives in transition.

While he shot 35.1% from three last year, I'm not buying his jumpshot just yet. Still, he's drawn comparisons to Keon Ellis, and if you can get that level of player in the second round, you take that.

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