NBA Insider Provides Update on NBA Trade Interest in Mavericks' Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks have been persistent that they aren't interested in trading star guard Kyrie Irving, thinking that he could be a perfect pairing with reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

That isn't stopping opposing teams from continuing to check on the availability of Irving, though.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, teams "continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches. The primary factor fueling that curiosity, of course, is that fact that Irving is 34 and Mavericks star forward Cooper Flagg is 19. Not your average age gap between the team's two best players.”

The Mavericks were one of the worst teams in the NBA last year, but a lot of that is due to their lack of playmaking and ball-handling in the backcourt.

Flagg was often tasked with operating the offense, but having Irving back will be the lift that the offense needs a lot of the time.

However, the Mavericks have been very open and honest that every decision they make moving forward will be about Cooper Flagg and his timeline.

If they're struggling early, and they have a difficult first quarter of the season, it would make a lot of sense for them to scour the trade market in search of a good trade for Irving if he wishes.

Irving has made it known that he's happy in Dallas, but a lot of his connections to Dallas are now gone, such as coaches Jason Kidd, God Shammgod, and now Phil Handy.

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) laughs with his teammates during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Could the Mavericks Get in a Kyrie Irving Trade?

Kyrie Irving's value in the NBA right now is probably fascinating. He's 34 years old and coming off an ACL tear, but he's still genuinely one of the most exciting players in the league when healthy.

All reports indicate that he should be able to fully bounce back to form, with some players even being blown away by his recovery, such as Michael Porter Jr. was recently.

However, teams seem more hesitant to trade first-round picks with the new lottery rules, but Irving is likely a talented enough player to garner a first-round pick or two, depending on the salary that comes back.

Teams like the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors would all be great fits on the court, but finding a trade the Mavericks like could be a little more complicated. For example, how interested would they be in Immanuel Quickley's contract? That's one of the worst contracts in the NBA right now, but it was Masai Ujiri who signed him to that contract.

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