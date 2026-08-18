Latest NBA Trade Idea for Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving is Terrible

The Dallas Mavericks have made it clear that they're not trading guard Kyrie Irving. He doesn't want to leave Dallas, and they think he can be the perfect co-star for Cooper Flagg.

And yet, people still like to make fake trade ideas, wanting to see Irving finish the prime of his career on a contender. While that could happen if the Mavericks stumble out of the gate, that is a long way away.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed the following trade.

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, 2028 First-Round Pick (Top 5 Protected)

Toronto Raptors Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dec 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) share a moment during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Why This Trade Would Be an Issue for the Mavericks

The big issue with this trade lies in the value of Immanuel Quickley. He is set to make $32.5 million for each of the next three seasons, which is one of the worst contracts in the NBA.

Quickley played in 70 games last year, which was a much-needed healthy showing after he played in just 33 games the season before.

When healthy, Quickley is a consistent 16 points and 6 assists, which isn't enough production for how much he's being paid. It would likely take the Raptors a first-round pick to get off of that contract alone.

Ja'Kobe Walter was the 19th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and shot well from three last year, but he doesn't project to be more than a role player at this point, and his scoring actually declined from his rookie year.

In this instance, if the Raptors are able to land Irving, they would have a core of Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Scottie Barnes.

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Irving and Leonard can be free agents next offseason, Toronto would probably pay to keep them. That 2028 pick would nearly be guaranteed to be in the 20s with that kind of core.

If they were to work around this framework, the Mavericks would want at least one additional first-round pick. That may be a lot to ask for an older guard coming off missing 18 months due to an ACL tear, but with the Raptors pushing for a championship, that's what the asking price would need to be.

There are also the roster constraints that the Mavericks are already dealing with. They have 16 players on standard contracts, and this trade would make it 17. Would they be able to reroute Walter or find a taker for Daniel Gafford or Klay Thompson in a trade? That's the only way they could make the numbers work.

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