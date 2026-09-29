New-Look Mavericks Want To Restore Pride, Joy For Dallas Fans

The Dallas Mavericks are in the early stages of training camp, with the preseason opener just a little bit over a week away.

The franchise reshuffled its pieces since the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. Dallas reinvigorated its front office and coaching staff, while prioritizing additions to the roster that will complement rising star Cooper Flagg.

Over the last two seasons, the Mavericks haven't given their fans much to cheer about. Dallas ousted Luka Doncic in the middle of the night and traded away the main piece in the deal for the two-way forward, Anthony Davis, less than a year later.

Since an NBA Finals run in 2024, the Mavericks have missed out on the playoffs in two consecutive years.

While the franchise isn't considered a championship contender entering 2026-27, Dallas wants to begin taking steps in the right direction to repair its reputation with its own fanbase.

Mavericks Aiming To Bring Joy Back To Basketball In Dallas

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, provides an opening statement during an introductory press conference for new head coach Dusty May at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From 'Fire Nico' chants to constant reminders of what could have been, there's a negative connection to the Mavericks right now for many supporters of the team.

With fresh faces at every level of the franchise, team president Masai Ujiri is hoping the changes will lead to a positive result on and off the court.

"New season here. I know there's been a lot of changes in the organization, and I know changes are sometimes hard, but I think a lot of times we hope that changes are for the good," Ujiri said, according to Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

"We feel a new energy, we feel a brightness, not only like with the team or the people around, but just in general," Ujiri added. "We are trying to bring joy back to basketball in this city with this team."

From the coaching staff to the players, everyone is on the same page. As a whole, the team has put in plenty of work this offseason. Now, those long hours in the gym have to result in success between the lines.

"With Dusty [May], the coaching staff, they've been nothing but very engaging, participating with players, all the engagements that we've had all summer. Players being around in the city, workouts, camps that they've done, places we've visited with them. I can't say enough," Ujiri said. "We've won every single game in the summer but now the real stuff starts."

The Mavericks open their preseason slate against the Houston Rockets on Friday, October 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. CST, with the teams playing at the Venetian Arena in China.

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