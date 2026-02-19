$1 Million Sale of Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Jersey Breaks NBA Record

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg has had an incredible rookie season, averaging 20.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 4.1 APG. If the season ended today, he'd be one of eight rookies in NBA history average at least 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, joining the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Luka Doncic, and Sidney Wicks.

However, he's making NBA history off the court, too. Sotheby's announced on Thursday that Cooper Flagg's debut game-worn jersey has sold for $1 million, breaking the record for the most expensive debut NBA jersey sold in the same season. The record was previously Victor Wembanyama's jersey from his debut game, which sold for $762,000 in 2023. Ironically, Flagg's debut came against Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on October 22nd.

"The $1 million result for Cooper Flagg's rookie debut jersey is a powerful testament to the significance collectors place on true 'first moments' in sport," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, stated. "This jersey captures the very beginning of a special career, one carrying huge expectations and excitement."

Cooper Flagg's rookie debut jersey sold privately for $1 million at Sotheby's earlier this month.



In 2023, Wembanyama's debut jersey sold for $762k. pic.twitter.com/1dEwuV5R7T — Will Stern (@Will__Stern) February 19, 2026

Michael Jordan's autographed rookie jersey was sold for $4.2 million in March 2025, which stands as the most expensive NBA jersey sold to date.

Flagg's jersey does not include the Rookie Debut Patch that was initially seen on the jersey, as that was a Topps-specific patch, and that will be placed in a 1-of-1 autographed card at some point. But the rookie jerseys demand a ton of value, which is why Sotheby's decided to sell the jersey privately.

“There are some clients that are very interested in rookie debut jerseys,” Wachter said. “I think in many ways, things from athletes’ rookie seasons, we’ve seen tremendous demand. There’s always been demand for it in the collectible community. That’s why everyone’s always chasing rookie cards. But given the strong interest that we had and the price that we were able to get for the jersey, we just decided it was time to let it go.”

Sotheby's will still hold an auction for other debut rookie jerseys for players like Derik Queen, VJ Edgecombe, and Kon Knuppel, but it will be surprising if any of those even sniff Flagg's sale. Knueppel may be Flagg's only competition for the Rookie of the Year, but he's in a much smaller market, and he doesn't have the same hype behind him that Cooper Flagg does.

