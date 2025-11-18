3 overreactions as Mavericks get decimated by Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks played on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night, playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road after an overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. And that's after a double overtime loss to the LA Clippers on Friday. So, if the Mavericks came out flat, there was at least some reason.

And come out flat they did. They found themselves down by 13 at the end of the first quarter, and that's despite Anthony Edwards going scoreless in the first 12 minutes. Naz Reid picked up the slack, though, as he came off the bench to give the Wolves some quick baskets.

Meanwhile, no one from Dallas could get anything going. D'Angelo Russell was bad, Max Christie only attempted one shot, and they had to start Moussa Cisse due to injuries to Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. This one was never close, so there's nothing to really recap, and the Mavericks found themselves down 30 midway through the fourth quarter on their way to a 120-96 loss.

Here are three overreactions from this loss.

1. The Mavericks Have No Real Plan for Cooper Flagg

Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg was really the only effective player for the Mavericks in this game, as he finished with 15 points on 6/10 shooting. It was also his best three-point night, as he was 2/3 from behind the arc. And yet, nothing about what the Mavericks did with Cooper Flagg made sense tonight. He'd play four minutes, then sit four minutes. If they're worried about managing his workload as he deals with a thumb and shoulder injury, I get it, but then why play him at all? This was likely never going to be a game anyway.

2. The Wrong Game to be Missing Every Center

Nov 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (left) and forward Anthony Davis (right) look on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks were down Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Anthony Davis in this game, going against Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert. Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell saw the bulk of the center minutes, and while Cisse has potential, he's just not ready to contend with those bigs yet.

3. This Loss Was Always Going to Happen

Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks had played two straight overtime games, including on Sunday at home. They then hit the road for the second night of a back-to-back against a really good Minnesota Timberwolves team. This game was never going to be close, especially once the injury report came out and the Mavs were missing every meaningful center.



But the fact that we're only 15 games into the season and already expecting blowouts is not a great sign, especially when the Mavs were clamoring that they could be contenders.

